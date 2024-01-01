$6,695+ tax & licensing
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
RH Auto Sales and Services
2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
226-444-4006
Certified
$6,695
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 159,933 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KM ,,,,, 159933 KM
2010 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN, stow and go, 3.3 Liter 6-cylinder, automatic very good on gas, great condition with 159933 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly. Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering. Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, A/C, Cd player, and more......... This car comes with safety. Selling for $ 6695 PLUS TAX and license fee Please call 226-444-4006 or text 519-731-3041 RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria ST, N, # 2, Breslau ON. N0B1M0
