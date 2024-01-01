Menu
LOW KM ,,,,, 159933 KM

2010 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN, stow and go, 3.3 Liter 6-cylinder, automatic very good on gas, great condition with 159933 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly. Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering. Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, A/C, Cd player, and more......... This car comes with safety. Selling for $ 6695 PLUS TAX and license fee Please call 226-444-4006 or text 519-731-3041 RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria ST, N, # 2, Breslau ON. N0B1M0

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

159,933 KM

$6,695

+ tax & licensing
RH Auto Sales and Services

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,695

+ taxes & licensing

159,933KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2D4RN4DE3AR388826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 159,933 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KM ,,,,, 159933 KM

2010 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN, stow and go, 3.3 Liter 6-cylinder, automatic very good on gas, great condition with 159933 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly. Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering. Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, A/C, Cd player, and more......... This car comes with safety. Selling for $ 6695 PLUS TAX and license fee Please call 226-444-4006 or text 519-731-3041 RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria ST, N, # 2, Breslau ON. N0B1M0

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Breslau

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan