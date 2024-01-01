Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>RH Auto Sales & Services</p><p>2067 Victoria street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO</p><p>WWW.rhautosales.ca</p><p>(226) 444 - 4006</p><p>  </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>2011 Hyundai Accent L.4 Cylinder 1.6 L engine. No damage, FWD, Hatchback, Base model, certified , and more…….</p><p>Great No damage Base Model FWD Cheap on gas Hatchback Accent a smooth running engine and very clean from inside and outside here at RH Auto Sales & Services. </p><p>It has Only 101086 KMS, clean in and out and drives like a dream in a great shape and condition!</p><p>Asking price is $5697 + HST, and this price including “Car certified, Car Fax,</p><p>Car options: </p><p>“No damage, FWD, AM/FM, Stereo, Automatic transmission, ECO MODE, CD player, Tilt steering wheel, PW steering, Second row bucket seats,”</p><p>Visit us today at RH Auto sales & Services and enjoy a test drive !</p><p>We are located at 2067 Victoria street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO</p><p>For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions</p><p> Note: If the car still in the market (posted), it means still available; we will delete the add as soon as we sell any car.</p><p>Thank you.</p>

2011 Hyundai Accent

101,086 KM

Details Description Features

$5,697

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Hyundai Accent

3DR HB AUTO

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Hyundai Accent

3DR HB AUTO

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

  1. 1709329003
  2. 1709329005
  3. 1709329007
  4. 1709329009
  5. 1709329011
  6. 1709329013
  7. 1709329015
  8. 1709329017
  9. 1709329019
  10. 1709329021
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,697

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
101,086KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHCN3BC5BU189999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 72
  • Mileage 101,086 KM

Vehicle Description

RH Auto Sales & Services

2067 Victoria street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO

WWW.rhautosales.ca

(226) 444 - 4006

  

 

 

2011 Hyundai Accent L.4 Cylinder 1.6 L engine. No damage, FWD, Hatchback, Base model, certified , and more…….

Great No damage Base Model FWD Cheap on gas Hatchback Accent a smooth running engine and very clean from inside and outside here at RH Auto Sales & Services. 

It has Only 101086 KMS, clean in and out and drives like a dream in a great shape and condition!

Asking price is $5697 + HST, and this price including “Car certified, Car Fax,

Car options: 

“No damage, FWD, AM/FM, Stereo, Automatic transmission, ECO MODE, CD player, Tilt steering wheel, PW steering, Second row bucket seats,”

Visit us today at RH Auto sales & Services and enjoy a test drive !

We are located at 2067 Victoria street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO

For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions

 Note: If the car still in the market (posted), it means still available; we will delete the add as soon as we sell any car.

Thank you.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From RH Auto Sales and Services

Used 2008 Nissan Rogue S for sale in Breslau, ON
2008 Nissan Rogue S 111,221 KM $7,292 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Hyundai Accent 3DR HB AUTO for sale in Breslau, ON
2011 Hyundai Accent 3DR HB AUTO 101,086 KM $5,697 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Dodge Caliber 4dr HB FWD for sale in Breslau, ON
2007 Dodge Caliber 4dr HB FWD 202,504 KM $5,488 + tax & lic

Email RH Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

Breslau

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

Call Dealer

226-444-XXXX

(click to show)

226-444-4006

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,697

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-444-4006

Contact Seller
2011 Hyundai Accent