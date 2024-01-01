$5,697+ tax & licensing
2011 Hyundai Accent
3DR HB AUTO
2011 Hyundai Accent
3DR HB AUTO
Location
RH Auto Sales and Services
2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
226-444-4006
Certified
$5,697
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 72
- Mileage 101,086 KM
Vehicle Description
RH Auto Sales & Services
2067 Victoria street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO
WWW.rhautosales.ca
(226) 444 - 4006
2011 Hyundai Accent L.4 Cylinder 1.6 L engine. No damage, FWD, Hatchback, Base model, certified , and more…….
Great No damage Base Model FWD Cheap on gas Hatchback Accent a smooth running engine and very clean from inside and outside here at RH Auto Sales & Services.
It has Only 101086 KMS, clean in and out and drives like a dream in a great shape and condition!
Asking price is $5697 + HST, and this price including “Car certified, Car Fax,
Car options:
“No damage, FWD, AM/FM, Stereo, Automatic transmission, ECO MODE, CD player, Tilt steering wheel, PW steering, Second row bucket seats,”
Visit us today at RH Auto sales & Services and enjoy a test drive !
We are located at 2067 Victoria street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO
For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions
Note: If the car still in the market (posted), it means still available; we will delete the add as soon as we sell any car.
Thank you.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Mechanical
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From RH Auto Sales and Services
Email RH Auto Sales and Services
RH Auto Sales and Services
Breslau
Call Dealer
226-444-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
226-444-4006