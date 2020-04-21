Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Location

Jackson Motors & Marine

3101 Highway 29, Brockville, ON K6V 5T4

613-341-7800

Contact Seller

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 2,534KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4889388
  • Stock #: JACKED!
  • VIN: 1C4BJWDG9JL913842
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited Sport ‘S’ 4x4 - ONLY 2,530 kms, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, Cruise Control, Jeep Freedom 3-piece Modular Hardtop, Sport Bar with Full Padding, AM/FM/CD & SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 8-Speakers, LED Fog Lamps, Command-Trac Part-Time Shift-on-the-fly 4x4 System, 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 with 5-speed automatic, Rough Country Lift Kit, 35x12.50R20LT Tires, Vision Off-Road Wheels, Balance of Factory Warranty and ONLY 2,530 kms

39,900 +tax or 304 Bi-Weekly | Payment includes tax & transfer, ZERO cash down. Bi-Weekly, Weekly & Monthly payments and NO Payments for 90-days available | Call Wendy 613-341-7800 for financing or text 613-802-1839 for more info or apply online at www.jacksonmotors.ca

 If you prefer the unblazed trail, have ever operated a winch, terms like "breakover angle" mean something to you, then the new Wrangler 4-door is just what you want. Thanks to its new urban civility, this SUV is no longer limited to being a weekend warrior. Virtually everything except the name "Wrangler" is new this year. It's longer, wider, offers new and updated engines, a wholly new interior, an easier to fold windshield, easier to remove doors, improved off-road capability, and better around-town drivability, too. The new 2018 Jeep Wrangler successfully blends modern technology with one of the most iconic SUVs to ever travel our roads. The Wrangler 4-door (which gained fame as the Wrangler Unlimited) retain their immediately recognizable design, yet manage to be all-new underneath, with new interiors, technology, and everything else that comes with it. It is arguably the most significant update ever to this most classic Jeep, but all done without sacrificing one bit of the Jeep Wrangler's essential character trait: its ability to conquer any terrain, at any time.  With no direct competitor, the 2018 Jeep Wrangler 4-door SUVs stand alone.

 

 

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rollover protection bars
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tow Hooks
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jackson Motors & Marine

2018 Jeep Wrangler S...
 2,534 KM
$39,900 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat
 22,050 KM
$49,450 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 Laramie
 55,902 KM
$33,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Jackson Motors & Marine

Jackson Motors & Marine

3101 Highway 29, Brockville, ON K6V 5T4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-341-XXXX

(click to show)

613-341-7800

Send A Message