+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited Sport ‘S’ 4x4 - ONLY 2,530 kms, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, Cruise Control, Jeep Freedom 3-piece Modular Hardtop, Sport Bar with Full Padding, AM/FM/CD & SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 8-Speakers, LED Fog Lamps, Command-Trac Part-Time Shift-on-the-fly 4x4 System, 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 with 5-speed automatic, Rough Country Lift Kit, 35x12.50R20LT Tires, Vision Off-Road Wheels, Balance of Factory Warranty and ONLY 2,530 kms
39,900 +tax or 304 Bi-Weekly | Payment includes tax & transfer, ZERO cash down. Bi-Weekly, Weekly & Monthly payments and NO Payments for 90-days available | Call Wendy 613-341-7800 for financing or text 613-802-1839 for more info or apply online at www.jacksonmotors.ca
If you prefer the unblazed trail, have ever operated a winch, terms like "breakover angle" mean something to you, then the new Wrangler 4-door is just what you want. Thanks to its new urban civility, this SUV is no longer limited to being a weekend warrior. Virtually everything except the name "Wrangler" is new this year. It's longer, wider, offers new and updated engines, a wholly new interior, an easier to fold windshield, easier to remove doors, improved off-road capability, and better around-town drivability, too. The new 2018 Jeep Wrangler successfully blends modern technology with one of the most iconic SUVs to ever travel our roads. The Wrangler 4-door (which gained fame as the Wrangler Unlimited) retain their immediately recognizable design, yet manage to be all-new underneath, with new interiors, technology, and everything else that comes with it. It is arguably the most significant update ever to this most classic Jeep, but all done without sacrificing one bit of the Jeep Wrangler's essential character trait: its ability to conquer any terrain, at any time. With no direct competitor, the 2018 Jeep Wrangler 4-door SUVs stand alone.
