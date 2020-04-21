Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Volvo S90

Momentum T5

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volvo S90

Momentum T5

Location

Jackson Motors & Marine

3101 Highway 29, Brockville, ON K6V 5T4

613-341-7800

Contact Seller

$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 30,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4889445
  • VIN: LVY982MK6JP030192
Exterior Colour
Black Stone
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2018 Volvo S90 Momentum T5 AWD |  Panoramic Sunroof, Rearview Camera, Navigation System, Leather Upholstery, 10-Way Power-Adjustable Front Seats with Driver Seat Memory Functions and Power-Folding Rear Headrests, Heated Front Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Foot-Activated and Power Trunk Lid, 8-Inch Virtual Instrument Panel, 9-Inch Touchscreen With Volvo's Sensus Infotainment System, 10-Speaker Audio System with USB/Auxiliary Input, Satellite Radio and Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Pilot Assist Semiautonomous Driving System (which includes adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist), Forward and Rear Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Driver Attention Monitor, Road Sign Information, Automatic High Beams, Lane Departure Warning, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Proximity Key, Push-Button Start, 18-Inch Alloy Wheels, LED Headlights With Automatic High Beams, LED Foglights with Corner Illumination, All-Wheel-Drive, Dual Integrated Tailpipes, Turbocharged 2.0-Liter Four-Cylinder Engine (250HP), 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Balance of Factory Warranty and only 27,400 km

 

34,900 + tax or 264 Bi-Weekly | Payment includes tax & transfer, ZERO cash down. Bi-Weekly, Weekly & Monthly payments and NO Payments for 90-days available | Call Wendy 613-341-7800 for financing or text 613-802-1839 for more info or apply online at www.jacksonmotors.ca

 

With a larger back seat than last year, the 2018 Volvo S90 is as luxurious as ever. There's more to love about the 2018 Volvo S90's interior, especially if you find yourself in the back seat: Palatial rear-seat room, comfortable front seats, and a high-buck feel.  The cabin of the 2018 Volvo S90 blends sophisticated European styling with cutting-edge technology to create one of the finest interiors in the class. The new-for-2018 long-wheelbase design results in a generous amount of rear-seat legroom, and accommodations throughout the quiet cabin are relaxing.  Scandinavian design is known for its simplicity and functionality, and as the sole Swedish carmaker selling road-legal cars, Volvo puts this aesthetic front and center with the 2018 S90 sedan. From the outside, there's a stately heft that used to be the domain of German car companies. This year, that heft is further emphasized as the car is 4.5 inches longer than the previous year. On the inside, it's elegantly simple, with impeccable materials and an undeniable air of luxury.

 

The S90 also rides high on Volvo's reputation for safety and comes with all of the latest advanced features found in other cars, as well as a few that are unique to the brand. The sedan's appeal is further bolstered by some of the most comfortable seats in the industry and a large, ultra-modern central touchscreen that reminds us of the massive screen in Tesla vehicles. Pricewise, the 2018 Volvo S90 is in lockstep with midsize luxury sedans that include the Audi A6, BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class. The S90 is quite a bit larger, however, so it could be argued that you're getting quite a bit more for your money.

 

From any angle, the S90 looks elegant and powerful. A solid, sculpted whole that is always sophisticated. The muscular lines are distinctly Volvo, anchoring the car to its heritage while connecting it to the future. The S90 is packed with innovative technology that serves one purpose: to simplify your life, and one principle: it must be easy to use. A large touch screen means we’ve been able to reduce the number of buttons to a minimum, and it’s laid out in portrait format so reading and scrolling maps is much easier. Run-off Road Mitigation, which comes standard on every S90, is a world-first innovation that steers you back on track if the car starts to veer off the road accidentally. This is our approach to technology – it simply works for you.

 

Impressive safety features (a Volvo hallmark); tasteful yet luxurious interior design; impressive fuel economy for a large sedan; great infotainment system.

 

Edmunds: "The S90 concedes nothing to its rivals in cabin design and materials. This is a first-rate interior all around, from upholstery, touch points and surfaces, and infotainment integration."

 

Kelley Blue Book: "Volvo has managed to combine high-tech features in an understated overall design combined with old-world craftsmanship."

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • SiriusXM Radio
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Hands-Free Liftgate
  • Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jackson Motors & Marine

2018 RAM 1500 ST
 7,521 KM
$30,900 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 Laramie
 55,902 KM
$33,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Jackson Motors & Marine

Jackson Motors & Marine

3101 Highway 29, Brockville, ON K6V 5T4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-341-XXXX

(click to show)

613-341-7800

Send A Message