This vehicle is Safety Certified.
7-Passenger, Navigation, Moonroof, Power-Operated Tailgate, Acura/ELS Studio® Premium Audio System with 10 Speakers, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Second-Row 4-Way Manual Seats with 60/40 Split, Third-Row Access One-Touch Smart Slide Walk-In, Power Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Departure Warning (LDW) System, Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) System, Blind spot information (BSI) System, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow (LSF), Multi-View Rear Camera with Dynamic Guidelines, Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Stainless Steel Sport Pedals, Ebony Headliner, Sport A-Spec® Seats with Perforated Milano Premium Leather and Alcantara ® Trimmed Interior with Contrast Stitching and Piping, 20” Shark Gray Alloy Wheels, Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®), Jewel Eye® LED Headlights, LED Fog Lights, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission with Sequential SportShift Paddle Shifters, Integrated Dynamics System (IDS) 3-mode (Comfort, Normal, Sport), 3.5L V6, Balance of Factory Warranty and only 20,225 kms
45,700 + tax or 319 Bi-Weekly | Payment includes tax & transfer, ZERO cash down. Bi-Weekly, Weekly & Monthly payments and NO Payments for 90-days available | Call Wendy 613-341-7800 for financing or text 613-802-1839 for more info or apply online at www.jacksonmotors.ca
The 2019 Acura MDX is among the most recommendable and all-around competent 3-row luxury SUVs available. A complete package, it comes with impressive safety features, V6 power, and the reliability that is inherent to Honda’s premium brand.
The MDX is a performance SUV. As such, its design language matches its aggressive nature. As you approach the MDX, the low, wide stance whispers of its athletic abilities. Up front, a confident Acura Diamond Pentagon Grille flanked by chiseled and focused Jewel Eye® LED headlights adds to its demeanor. And down the sides, long, sculpted lines give the vehicle a sense of speed well before the engine roars to life.
A-SPEC INTERIOR STYLE - It’s an attention to precision that’s furthered through an exclusive A-Spec steering wheel, complete with race-inspired paddle shifters that intimately connect the driver to the 9-speed transmission for a more engaged driving experience. Even small details, like eye-catching metal sport pedals, red ambient lighting, and an instrument panel that glows red, are all there to make sure your MDX is as inspiring as it is capable.
A-SPEC INTERIOR COMFORT - Can interior styling inspire high-performance driving? That was Acura’s goal when it created the A-Spec interior: styling so confident and innovative it inspires the driver. It’s the reason they outfitted the A-Spec seats with a leather interior and finished them with contrast stitching. And it’s why they added Alcantara® inserts and seat bolsters, there to inspire spirited driving by holding the driver tightly while cornering.
SOMETIMES YOU’LL FORGET IT’S AN SUV - As capable as the MDX is in high-performance driving, it’s equally capable when it comes to the utility part of the equation. Inside, the MDX offers generous cargo capacity, up to 90.9 cubic feet, with the flexibility of 60/40-split second-row bench and 50/50-split third-row seats, adapting to a variety of passenger and cargo space combinations. And hidden nicely in the cargo area is a subfloor storage area, perfect for anything you want to keep secure.
If you’re looking for a 3-row luxury-crossover SUV with a reputation for reliability, good resale value, premium amenities and strong safety/driver-assist features — all at a price that undercuts European brands, the 2019 Acura MDX checks all the boxes.
