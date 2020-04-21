Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Jackson Motors & Marine

3101 Highway 29, Brockville, ON K6V 5T4

613-341-7800

Contact Seller

$49,450

+ taxes & licensing

  • 22,050KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4889367
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E51KFA45497
Exterior Colour
Oxford White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Panoramic Sunroof, Leather Upholstery, Heated/Ventilated Front Seats, Power-Adjustable Pedals with Memory, Boxlink Cargo Management System, Power-Folding Outboard Mirrors, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Power Rear Sliding Window, Remote Start, Keyless Access/Push-Button Start, 8-In Touchscreen, FordPass Connect, Apple Carplay/Android Auto Smartphone Integration, Satellite Radio, Rearview Camera, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat, LED Bed Lighting, 20” Alloy Wheels, Military-Grade Aluminum Alloy Body & Fully Boxed High-Strength Steel Frame, 395-HP, 400 lb.-ft, 5.0-liter Coyote V-8, Balance of Factory Warranty and 22,050 km

 

49,450 +tax or 345 Bi-Weekly | Payment includes tax & transfer, ZERO cash down. Bi-Weekly, Weekly & Monthly payments and NO Payments for 90-days available | Call Wendy 613-341-7800 for financing or text 613-802-1839 for more info or apply online at www.jacksonmotors.ca

 

The 2019 Ford F-150 remains the best-selling full-size pickup in America, and it doesn’t look like that’s set to change anytime soon. With longtime rivals Chevy, Ram and Toyota all vying for Ford’s loyal customer base, the F-150 manages to stay one step ahead by constantly innovating, expanding and improving. With its aluminum body, 10-speed automatic transmission and multiple high-tech driver assists, the F-150 continues to redefine what a pickup truck can be... Ford’s 2019 F-150 also boasts the most horsepower in a half-ton pickup, along with best-in-class towing and hauling numbers.

 

In the cab, storage abounds in various nooks and crannies, including two levels of storage pockets in the doors; cubbies in the front, middle, and sides of the console; a deep, tablet-sized bin under the center armrest; a shelf above the also large dash glovebox; and more space under the flip-up rear seat.

 

All 2019 F-150s are equipped with a start/stop system that automatically shuts off the engine at stoplights to save fuel, then restarts when the driver lifts a foot off the brake pedal. The restart happens with the truck in Drive, yet is surprisingly smooth.

 

Not just a gimmick, the aluminum sheet metal covering much of the 2019 Ford F-150 exterior enhances fuel economy while increasing this full-size pickups payload capacity.

 

CLASS-EXCLUSIVE PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST™ (PTBA) makes it easy to back up your  trailer. Once the system is programmed, simply rotate the PTBA knob left or right depending on the direction you want the trailer to go. The system then automatically steers the truck to turn the trailer the desired amount. PTBA can help you back up your trailer like a pro.

 

The SuperCrew®cab of F-150 is a comfortable place to spend time, whether you’re seated in the front or rear. “The SuperCrew is extremely roomy, with rear-seat legroom that bests some full-size sedans,” says Kelley Blue Book. The vibrant 8" touchscreen is the command center of SYNC®3 voice-activated technology,which integrates your paired mobile phone with Ford F-150 as soon as you start your truck. Make calls. Send and receive text messages. And so much more. Just swipe left or right, or use simple voice commands, to help ensure that your life doesn’t miss a beat. SYNC 3 also features 2 smart-charging USB ports to help keep your devices powered up. FordPass Connect™ with 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot lets passengers connect tablets, laptops and smartphones. And that’s only part of its convenience. Together with the FordPass™ smartphone app, FordPass Connect allows you to remotely start your truck and climate control system using your smartphone. As well as locate your vehicle and check approximate fuel range. FordPass also helps you find fuel and compare prices.

 

F-150 is part of the legendary F-Series lineup that’s been America’s best-selling truck for 41 years. And with more trucks on the road with 250,000 miles than any other brand, there’s nothing tougher than Ford F-Series.

 

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • SiriusXM Radio
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jackson Motors & Marine

2018 Jeep Wrangler S...
 2,534 KM
$39,900 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat
 22,050 KM
$49,450 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 Laramie
 55,902 KM
$33,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Jackson Motors & Marine

Jackson Motors & Marine

3101 Highway 29, Brockville, ON K6V 5T4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-341-XXXX

(click to show)

613-341-7800

Send A Message