3101 Highway 29, Brockville, ON K6V 5T4
613-341-7800
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Panoramic Sunroof, Leather Upholstery, Heated/Ventilated Front Seats, Power-Adjustable Pedals with Memory, Boxlink Cargo Management System, Power-Folding Outboard Mirrors, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Power Rear Sliding Window, Remote Start, Keyless Access/Push-Button Start, 8-In Touchscreen, FordPass Connect, Apple Carplay/Android Auto Smartphone Integration, Satellite Radio, Rearview Camera, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat, LED Bed Lighting, 20” Alloy Wheels, Military-Grade Aluminum Alloy Body & Fully Boxed High-Strength Steel Frame, 395-HP, 400 lb.-ft, 5.0-liter Coyote V-8, Balance of Factory Warranty and 22,050 km
49,450 +tax or 345 Bi-Weekly | Payment includes tax & transfer, ZERO cash down. Bi-Weekly, Weekly & Monthly payments and NO Payments for 90-days available | Call Wendy 613-341-7800 for financing or text 613-802-1839 for more info or apply online at www.jacksonmotors.ca
The 2019 Ford F-150 remains the best-selling full-size pickup in America, and it doesn’t look like that’s set to change anytime soon. With longtime rivals Chevy, Ram and Toyota all vying for Ford’s loyal customer base, the F-150 manages to stay one step ahead by constantly innovating, expanding and improving. With its aluminum body, 10-speed automatic transmission and multiple high-tech driver assists, the F-150 continues to redefine what a pickup truck can be... Ford’s 2019 F-150 also boasts the most horsepower in a half-ton pickup, along with best-in-class towing and hauling numbers.
In the cab, storage abounds in various nooks and crannies, including two levels of storage pockets in the doors; cubbies in the front, middle, and sides of the console; a deep, tablet-sized bin under the center armrest; a shelf above the also large dash glovebox; and more space under the flip-up rear seat.
All 2019 F-150s are equipped with a start/stop system that automatically shuts off the engine at stoplights to save fuel, then restarts when the driver lifts a foot off the brake pedal. The restart happens with the truck in Drive, yet is surprisingly smooth.
Not just a gimmick, the aluminum sheet metal covering much of the 2019 Ford F-150 exterior enhances fuel economy while increasing this full-size pickups payload capacity.
CLASS-EXCLUSIVE PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST™ (PTBA) makes it easy to back up your trailer. Once the system is programmed, simply rotate the PTBA knob left or right depending on the direction you want the trailer to go. The system then automatically steers the truck to turn the trailer the desired amount. PTBA can help you back up your trailer like a pro.
The SuperCrew®cab of F-150 is a comfortable place to spend time, whether you’re seated in the front or rear. “The SuperCrew is extremely roomy, with rear-seat legroom that bests some full-size sedans,” says Kelley Blue Book. The vibrant 8" touchscreen is the command center of SYNC®3 voice-activated technology,which integrates your paired mobile phone with Ford F-150 as soon as you start your truck. Make calls. Send and receive text messages. And so much more. Just swipe left or right, or use simple voice commands, to help ensure that your life doesn’t miss a beat. SYNC 3 also features 2 smart-charging USB ports to help keep your devices powered up. FordPass Connect™ with 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot lets passengers connect tablets, laptops and smartphones. And that’s only part of its convenience. Together with the FordPass™ smartphone app, FordPass Connect allows you to remotely start your truck and climate control system using your smartphone. As well as locate your vehicle and check approximate fuel range. FordPass also helps you find fuel and compare prices.
F-150 is part of the legendary F-Series lineup that’s been America’s best-selling truck for 41 years. And with more trucks on the road with 250,000 miles than any other brand, there’s nothing tougher than Ford F-Series.
