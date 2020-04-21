Menu
2019 Ford F-150

XLT

2019 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Jackson Motors & Marine

3101 Highway 29, Brockville, ON K6V 5T4

613-341-7800

$34,600

+ taxes & licensing

  • 17,408KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4889469
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E5XKFB51121
Exterior Colour
Ingot Silver Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

6-Passenger, Back Up Camera, Power Mirrors, Power Seat, 40/20/40 Split Front Seat, Center Under-Seat Lockable Storage with 12V Powerpoint and Folding Armrest with Cupholders and Storage, Power Door and Tailgate Locks with Autolock Power Windows with Front One-Touch-Up/-Down Feature, SYNC® 3 With 8" LCD Capacitive Touchscreen in Center Stack, ® Applink,® Apple Carplay™ Compatibility, Android Auto™ Compatibility, 2 Smart-Charging USB Ports, Balance of Factory Warranty, 5.0L V8 and only 17,408 km

 

34,600 +tax or 240 Bi-Weekly Payment includes Warranty, tax & transfer, Zero Cash Down | Bi-Weekly, Weekly & Monthly payments and NO Payments for 90-days available | Call Wendy 613-341-7800 for financing or text 613-802-1839

 

The 2019 Ford F-150 remains the best-selling full-size pickup in America, and it doesn’t look like that’s set to change anytime soon. With longtime rivals Chevy, Ram and Toyota all vying for Ford’s loyal customer base, the F-150 manages to stay one step ahead by constantly innovating, expanding and improving. With its aluminum body, 10-speed automatic transmission and multiple tech driver assists, the F-150 continues to redefine what a pickup truck can be. 

Great cabin tech: Fortunately, infotainment technology is always in high supply. The company's Sync 3 infotainment system is housed on an 8-inch touchscreen, and includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The screen is responsive to inputs, and has clear, crisp graphics. This has always been one of Roadshow's favorite in-car multimedia systems. 

 

This vibrant 8" touchscreen is the command center of SYNC®3 voice-activated technology, which integrates your paired mobile phone with Ford F-150 as soon as you start your truck. Make calls. Send and receive text messages. And so much more. Just swipe left or right, or use simple voice commands, to help ensure that your life doesn’t miss a beat. SYNC 3 also features 2 smart-charging USB ports to help keep your devices powered up.

 

A 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot can support up to 10 devices, which helps if you find yourself out of your phone's coverage area. Inside the F-150, you'll find a smattering of USB ports for both front- and rear-seat passengers, as well as a 12-volt outlet.  The SuperCrew®cab of F-150 is a comfortable place to spend time, whether you’re seated in the front or rear. “The SuperCrew is extremely roomy, with rear-seat legroom that bests some full-size sedans,” says Kelley Blue Book’s KBB.com. In fact, SuperCrew models with the 40/20/40 split front-seat configuration can accommodate up to 6.  The center console is deep enough for a laptop or purse, while smaller items can be kept in a little nearby cubby. The doors have large, deep pockets, and the rear seats fold up to better accommodate taller items.  In fact, this F-150 XLT model is pretty spry, with lots of mid-range torque for passing and a smooth-shifting, 10-speed automatic transmission that's willing to downshift two or three gears at a time if quick acceleration is required. On twisty backroads, the F-150 handles... like a truck, which is to say large and in charge, but with accurate steering and firm brakes.  Equally noteworthy: 5.0l V8 F-150 engines benefit from standard Auto Start-Stop Technology that helps to reduce fuel consumption and vehicle emissions during city driving. Tuned specifically for rigorous truck applications, Auto StartStop will not intervene when F-150 is in tow/haul mode, 4-wheel drive (4WD) and other circumstances that require the engine to drive essential accessories.

 

Styling: Why think outside the box? The Ford F-150 simply optimizes it. The details may change, but Ford recognizes the F-150’s powerfully simple form for what it is: two boxes, hold the extras.

 

THE BOTTOM LINE

The Ford F-150 is a well-rounded truck that offers drivers plenty of substance, technology and polish.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Seating
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot

Jackson Motors & Marine

Jackson Motors & Marine

3101 Highway 29, Brockville, ON K6V 5T4

