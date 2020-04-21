3101 Highway 29, Brockville, ON K6V 5T4
613-341-7800
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
6-Passenger, Back Up Camera, Power Mirrors, Power Seat, 40/20/40 Split Front Seat, Center Under-Seat Lockable Storage with 12V Powerpoint and Folding Armrest with Cupholders and Storage, Power Door and Tailgate Locks with Autolock Power Windows with Front One-Touch-Up/-Down Feature, SYNC® 3 With 8" LCD Capacitive Touchscreen in Center Stack, ® Applink,® Apple Carplay™ Compatibility, Android Auto™ Compatibility, 2 Smart-Charging USB Ports, Balance of Factory Warranty, 5.0L V8 and only 17,408 km
34,600 +tax or 240 Bi-Weekly Payment includes Warranty, tax & transfer, Zero Cash Down | Bi-Weekly, Weekly & Monthly payments and NO Payments for 90-days available | Call Wendy 613-341-7800 for financing or text 613-802-1839
The 2019 Ford F-150 remains the best-selling full-size pickup in America, and it doesn’t look like that’s set to change anytime soon. With longtime rivals Chevy, Ram and Toyota all vying for Ford’s loyal customer base, the F-150 manages to stay one step ahead by constantly innovating, expanding and improving. With its aluminum body, 10-speed automatic transmission and multiple tech driver assists, the F-150 continues to redefine what a pickup truck can be.
Great cabin tech: Fortunately, infotainment technology is always in high supply. The company's Sync 3 infotainment system is housed on an 8-inch touchscreen, and includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The screen is responsive to inputs, and has clear, crisp graphics. This has always been one of Roadshow's favorite in-car multimedia systems.
This vibrant 8" touchscreen is the command center of SYNC®3 voice-activated technology, which integrates your paired mobile phone with Ford F-150 as soon as you start your truck. Make calls. Send and receive text messages. And so much more. Just swipe left or right, or use simple voice commands, to help ensure that your life doesn’t miss a beat. SYNC 3 also features 2 smart-charging USB ports to help keep your devices powered up.
A 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot can support up to 10 devices, which helps if you find yourself out of your phone's coverage area. Inside the F-150, you'll find a smattering of USB ports for both front- and rear-seat passengers, as well as a 12-volt outlet. The SuperCrew®cab of F-150 is a comfortable place to spend time, whether you’re seated in the front or rear. “The SuperCrew is extremely roomy, with rear-seat legroom that bests some full-size sedans,” says Kelley Blue Book’s KBB.com. In fact, SuperCrew models with the 40/20/40 split front-seat configuration can accommodate up to 6. The center console is deep enough for a laptop or purse, while smaller items can be kept in a little nearby cubby. The doors have large, deep pockets, and the rear seats fold up to better accommodate taller items. In fact, this F-150 XLT model is pretty spry, with lots of mid-range torque for passing and a smooth-shifting, 10-speed automatic transmission that's willing to downshift two or three gears at a time if quick acceleration is required. On twisty backroads, the F-150 handles... like a truck, which is to say large and in charge, but with accurate steering and firm brakes. Equally noteworthy: 5.0l V8 F-150 engines benefit from standard Auto Start-Stop Technology that helps to reduce fuel consumption and vehicle emissions during city driving. Tuned specifically for rigorous truck applications, Auto StartStop will not intervene when F-150 is in tow/haul mode, 4-wheel drive (4WD) and other circumstances that require the engine to drive essential accessories.
Styling: Why think outside the box? The Ford F-150 simply optimizes it. The details may change, but Ford recognizes the F-150’s powerfully simple form for what it is: two boxes, hold the extras.
THE BOTTOM LINE
The Ford F-150 is a well-rounded truck that offers drivers plenty of substance, technology and polish.
