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Used 2019 Ford Flex limited for sale in Brockville, ON

2019 Ford Flex

207,000 KM

Details

$15,499

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Ford Flex

limited

Watch This Vehicle
14074365

2019 Ford Flex

limited

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

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$15,499

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
207,000KM
VIN 2FMHK6D83KBA06386

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 207,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
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613-341-3034

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$15,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

2019 Ford Flex