2019 Infiniti QX50

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Power sliding/tilting panoramic moonroof, Blind Spot Warning, INFINITI InTouch™ Navigation with upper 8-inch and lower 7-inch VGA LCD touch-screens, INFINITI Voice Recognition for navigation, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Remote Engine Start/Stop, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated outside mirrors, Rain-sensing wipers, Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control System, Heated front seats, Dual-occupant memory system for driver’s seat, steering wheel and outside mirrors, Outside mirrors with reverse tilt-down feature, Power tilting and telescopic steering, Forward Emergency Braking, Power rear liftgate, INFINITI Intelligent Key with Push Button Ignition, RearView Monitor, LED automatic-on/off headlights, LED signature daytime running lights, INFINITI Drive Mode Selector, Audio system with AM/FM radio and CD player, Bluetooth® Hands-free Phone System with audio streaming, Auto-dimming rearview mirror with HomeLink® Universal Transceiver, Roof rails, LED front fog lights, Aluminum interior trim accents, USB connection port for iPod® interface and other compatible devices, plus 3 additional USB ports for charging, 8-way power driver’s and front-passenger’s seats and 2-way driver’s power lumbar support, 60/40-split fold-down rear seatbacks with slide and recline, Leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters and leather-accented shifter, 2.0L VC-Turbo™ 4-cylinder engine, Balance of Factory Warranty and only 9,400 kms
39,800 +tax or 278 Bi-Weekly
The 2019 QX50 is an all-new version of Infiniti’s compact luxury SUV. And this is a case where the model really is “all new.” When Infiniti’s executives say the only thing that’s the same as the outgoing model is the name and badge, it’s true. Infiniti’s best-selling compact crossover has been completely redesigned for 2019, and comes standard with the number one thing on everybody’s winter car wishlist: All-wheel drive. It also promises efficiency and power thanks to a new high-tech variable compression turbo engine developed in-house by Nissan. An industry first.
As big a story as the new engine and platform is for the QX50, arguably even bigger news comes in regard to its features and amenities. Here again, the new QX50 is a vast departure from the last-gen model, and is far better for it.
The 2019 Infiniti QX50 comes standard with a power tailgate, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, and LED headlights, all of which weren’t even available as options on the outgoing model. From there, the new Infiniti QX50 is be spruced up with heated front seats, tri-zone climate control, and blind-spot monitoring.
A genuine looker, Infiniti’s design language works very well on the QX50 with a low, wide look that’s equal parts aggressive and elegant. Like the clamshell hood that resembles the head of a striking cobra and the slim multi-element LED headlights that are modern, yet classy. Restrained use of chrome contrasts well with the dark tinted 20-inch wheels and the signature double-arch grille and distinctive D-pillar kink make this unmistakably an Infiniti and easily one of the best looking cars in their lineup.
Overall the 2019 Infiniti QX50 is a well-balanced luxury SUV that looks great and offers a new high tech engine that saves fuel without having to go hybrid or electric. And that makes it a compelling choice in this hotly contested segment.
