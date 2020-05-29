Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

Jackson Motors & Marine

613-341-7800

Contact Seller
2019 Infiniti QX50

2019 Infiniti QX50

LUXE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Infiniti QX50

LUXE

Location

Jackson Motors & Marine

3101 Highway 29, Brockville, ON K6V 5T4

613-341-7800

Contact Seller

$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 9,466KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5048187
  • VIN: 3PCAJ5M34KF128815
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Cream
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Power sliding/tilting panoramic moonroof, Blind Spot Warning, INFINITI InTouch™ Navigation with upper 8-inch and lower 7-inch VGA LCD touch-screens, INFINITI Voice Recognition for navigation, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Remote Engine Start/Stop, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated outside mirrors,  Rain-sensing wipers, Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control System, Heated front seats, Dual-occupant memory system for driver’s seat, steering wheel and outside mirrors, Outside mirrors with reverse tilt-down feature, Power tilting and telescopic steering, Forward Emergency Braking, Power rear liftgate, INFINITI Intelligent Key with Push Button Ignition, RearView Monitor, LED automatic-on/off headlights, LED signature daytime running lights, INFINITI Drive Mode Selector, Audio system with AM/FM radio and CD player, Bluetooth® Hands-free Phone System with audio streaming, Auto-dimming rearview mirror with HomeLink® Universal Transceiver, Roof rails, LED front fog lights, Aluminum interior trim accents, USB connection port for iPod® interface and other compatible devices, plus 3 additional USB ports for charging, 8-way power driver’s and front-passenger’s seats and 2-way driver’s power lumbar support,  60/40-split fold-down rear seatbacks with slide and recline, Leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters and leather-accented shifter, 2.0L VC-Turbo™ 4-cylinder engine, Balance of Factory Warranty and only 9,400 kms

 39,800 +tax or 278 Bi-Weekly | Payment includes tax & transfer, ZERO cash down. Bi-Weekly, Weekly & Monthly payments and NO Payments for 90-days available | Call Wendy 613-341-7800 for financing or text 613-802-1839 for more info or apply online at  

 

The 2019 QX50 is an all-new version of Infiniti’s compact luxury SUV. And this is a case where the model really is “all new.” When Infiniti’s executives say the only thing that’s the same as the outgoing model is the name and badge, it’s true.  Infiniti’s best-selling compact crossover has been completely redesigned for 2019, and comes standard with the number one thing on everybody’s winter car wishlist: All-wheel drive. It also promises efficiency and power thanks to a new high-tech variable compression turbo engine developed in-house by Nissan. An industry first.

 As big a story as the new engine and platform is for the QX50, arguably even bigger news comes in regard to its features and amenities. Here again, the new QX50 is a vast departure from the last-gen model, and is far better for it.

 The 2019 Infiniti QX50 comes standard with a power tailgate, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, and LED headlights, all of which weren’t even available as options on the outgoing model. From there, the new Infiniti QX50 is be spruced up with heated front seats, tri-zone climate control, and blind-spot monitoring.

 A genuine looker, Infiniti’s design language works very well on the QX50 with a low, wide look that’s equal parts aggressive and elegant. Like the clamshell hood that resembles the head of a striking cobra and the slim multi-element LED headlights that are modern, yet classy. Restrained use of chrome contrasts well with the dark tinted 20-inch wheels and the signature double-arch grille and distinctive D-pillar kink make this unmistakably an Infiniti and easily one of the best looking cars in their lineup.

 Overall the 2019 Infiniti QX50 is a well-balanced luxury SUV that looks great and offers a new high tech engine that saves fuel without having to go hybrid or electric. And that makes it a compelling choice in this hotly contested segment.

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jackson Motors & Marine

2019 Ford F-150 XLT
 17,408 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Laramie
 33,441 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2018 Volvo S90 Momen...
 30,000 KM
$34,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Jackson Motors & Marine

Jackson Motors & Marine

3101 Highway 29, Brockville, ON K6V 5T4

Call Dealer

613-341-XXXX

(click to show)

613-341-7800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory