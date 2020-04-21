3101 Highway 29, Brockville, ON K6V 5T4
2019 Ram 1500 Laramie (Level 1) 4x4 Crew Cab | Power Dual-Panoramic Sunroof, Alpine Premium 10-speaker Sound System, SiriusXM, Single-Disc CD Player, Remote Start, Power Adjustable Pedals with Memory, Rear View Camera, Heated & Cooled Premium Leather Seats, Wireless Charging Pad, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear 60/40 Split-Folding & Reclining Seat, Apple CarPlay / Google Android capable, Trailer Tow & Trailer Brake Control, Trailer Tow Mirrors, Power-Folding Side Mirrors, Granite Crystal Metallic, Black leather-trimmed interior, dual exhaust tips, (LARAMIE LEVEL EQUIPMENTGROUP — Includes Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Remote Single-Disc CD Player, Blind-Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Path Detection and Trailer Detection, Tailgate-Ajar Warning, Remote Tailgate Release, Park-Sense Front and Rear Park Assist with Rear Stop), Step Bars, Spray-in Liner, 20” Wheels, 5.7L V8 HEMI w/FuelSaver MDS, Balance of Factory Warranty and ONLY 33,440 kms
46,999 + tax or 304 Bi-Weekly | Payment includes tax & transfer, ZERO cash down. Bi-Weekly, Weekly & Monthly payments and NO Payments for 90-days available | Call Wendy 613-341-7800 for financing or text 613-802-1839 for more info or apply online at www.jacksonmotors.ca
LUXURY IS JUST AROUND THE CORNER - With its All-New exterior and interior, Ram 1500 Laramie makes a statement like no other. Outside, look for a new LED headlamps, pushed-to-the-corner LED fog lamps and new aluminum dampened tailgate. The redesigned interior features All-New technology and premium materials, including leather-faced seats with standard heated front buckets, 7-inch customizable in-cluster display centre, heated perforated leather-wrapped steering wheel, premium overhead console and air conditioning with dual-zone automatic temperature control. The redesigned 2019 Ram 1500 Laramie pickup truck offers a uniquely smooth daily driving experience that can double for comfortable off-road exploring. The Laramie combines the correct amount of toughness with the comfort and technology truck buyers now expect from their pickups. Inside the cabin, the Ram comes alive. Both USB and USB-C ports are easily accessible, as is a nifty smartphone holster that is also a charging station. The truck comes with innovative storage compartments for road trip essentials. There is an adjustable center console bin and space under the rear seats for tents and chairs and compartments that hide under the rear floor mats can be used to tuck away hand-held items. The Crew Cab is four inches longer, which means the rear seats can recline and there’s more legroom. Another feature of the new cab layout is that the rear floor is flat, providing welcome foot room to the middle-rear passenger.
The Ram 1500 is a strong all-around package, and the Laramie trim brings refinement to the pickup truck segment. It is versatile enough for workplace commuting or tackling an extended trip in comfort and style. Buyers, even those previously loyal to other brands, should consider breaking from the pack with the Ram 1500 Laramie.
CARS.COM – BEST PICKUP TRUCK OF 2019 AWARD WINNER: The 2019 Ram 1500 is not only a well-timed redesign in one of the most competitive automotive segments in the world, it also provides a level of quality and design that could have the competition chasing it for years to come. That may sound like an exaggeration, but the more time we spend in the new Ram 1500s, especially in the upper trim levels, the more we’re blown away by the quality and attention to detail — we’ve never seen anything like this in a pickup truck and have been in few luxury sedans, crossovers or SUVs that meet this standard.
But the new Ram half ton is not just a pretty face (or, in this case, interior) that can’t hold its own in the rough-and-tumble world of a hardworking pickup. The entire frame is completely reengineered from different types of high-strength steel, making for a stronger, safer and lighter platform so it can deliver higher payload and towing numbers than ever before… and no matter what you need your pickup to do, the new Ram 1500 will do it with more style and composure than anything else with a bed.
