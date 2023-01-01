Menu
2023 GMC Sierra 2500

12,000 KM

Details

$99,999

+ tax & licensing
$99,999

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

2023 GMC Sierra 2500

2023 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Denali Crew Cab 4WD

2023 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Denali Crew Cab 4WD

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

Logo_LowKilometer

$99,999

+ taxes & licensing

12,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9992357
  • Stock #: 23_059
  • VIN: 1GT49REY5PF161154

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 23_059
  • Mileage 12,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

