$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 GMC Sierra 2500
HD SLE - Bluetooth
2018 GMC Sierra 2500
HD SLE - Bluetooth
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
77,135KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GT12SEY7JF182111
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,135 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, SiriusXM, Cruise Control!
This 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Get the job done in comfort and style with this GMC Sierra 2500HD. This Sierra 2500HD can do the big jobs while displaying good road manners around town and on the open road. Experience professional grade capability and comfort in this capable GMC Sierra 2500HD. GMC trucks have a track record of capability, refinement and dependability, that's no different in this heavy duty hauler. Inside, the Sierra 2500HD supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. You'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your busy lifestyle. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 77,135 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 445HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sierra 2500HD's trim level is SLE. This Sierra SLE is packed with features like aluminum wheels, an EZ-Lift and lower tailgate, 8 inch colour touchscreen with IntelliLink, SiriusXM, steering wheel audio controls, a rear vision camera, remote keyless entry, power windows plus much more to give you more comfortable and relaxing ride while out on the open road. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Siriusxm, Cruise Control, Power Windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
This 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Get the job done in comfort and style with this GMC Sierra 2500HD. This Sierra 2500HD can do the big jobs while displaying good road manners around town and on the open road. Experience professional grade capability and comfort in this capable GMC Sierra 2500HD. GMC trucks have a track record of capability, refinement and dependability, that's no different in this heavy duty hauler. Inside, the Sierra 2500HD supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. You'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your busy lifestyle. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 77,135 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 445HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sierra 2500HD's trim level is SLE. This Sierra SLE is packed with features like aluminum wheels, an EZ-Lift and lower tailgate, 8 inch colour touchscreen with IntelliLink, SiriusXM, steering wheel audio controls, a rear vision camera, remote keyless entry, power windows plus much more to give you more comfortable and relaxing ride while out on the open road. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Siriusxm, Cruise Control, Power Windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2023 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury PREMIUM, AWD, SUNROOF, TECH PACKAGE, 3.6 V6 13,953 KM $49,995 + tax & lic
2015 Cadillac SRX Premium SRX PREMIUM, AWD, SUNROOF, REMOTE START, DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE 144,526 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai KONA 1.6T N Line AWD - Heated Seats 41,815 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2018 GMC Sierra 2500