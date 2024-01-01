2018 GMC Sierra 2500

Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, SiriusXM, Cruise Control!</b><br> <br> This 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>Get the job done in comfort and style with this GMC Sierra 2500HD. This Sierra 2500HD can do the big jobs while displaying good road manners around town and on the open road. Experience professional grade capability and comfort in this capable GMC Sierra 2500HD. GMC trucks have a track record of capability, refinement and dependability, thats no different in this heavy duty hauler. Inside, the Sierra 2500HD supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. Youll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your busy lifestyle. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 77,135 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 445HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Sierra 2500HDs trim level is SLE. This Sierra SLE is packed with features like aluminum wheels, an EZ-Lift and lower tailgate, 8 inch colour touchscreen with IntelliLink, SiriusXM, steering wheel audio controls, a rear vision camera, remote keyless entry, power windows plus much more to give you more comfortable and relaxing ride while out on the open road. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Siriusxm, Cruise Control, Power Windows. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Price is plus HST and licence only.<br>Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2018 GMC Sierra 2500

77,135 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLE - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLE - Bluetooth

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
77,135KM
Used
VIN 1GT12SEY7JF182111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,135 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, SiriusXM, Cruise Control!

This 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

Get the job done in comfort and style with this GMC Sierra 2500HD. This Sierra 2500HD can do the big jobs while displaying good road manners around town and on the open road. Experience professional grade capability and comfort in this capable GMC Sierra 2500HD. GMC trucks have a track record of capability, refinement and dependability, that's no different in this heavy duty hauler. Inside, the Sierra 2500HD supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. You'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your busy lifestyle. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 77,135 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 445HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Sierra 2500HD's trim level is SLE. This Sierra SLE is packed with features like aluminum wheels, an EZ-Lift and lower tailgate, 8 inch colour touchscreen with IntelliLink, SiriusXM, steering wheel audio controls, a rear vision camera, remote keyless entry, power windows plus much more to give you more comfortable and relaxing ride while out on the open road. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Siriusxm, Cruise Control, Power Windows.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control

Additional Features

SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2023 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury PREMIUM, AWD, SUNROOF, TECH PACKAGE, 3.6 V6 for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury PREMIUM, AWD, SUNROOF, TECH PACKAGE, 3.6 V6 13,953 KM $49,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Cadillac SRX Premium SRX PREMIUM, AWD, SUNROOF, REMOTE START, DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Cadillac SRX Premium SRX PREMIUM, AWD, SUNROOF, REMOTE START, DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE 144,526 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai KONA 1.6T N Line AWD - Heated Seats for sale in Nepean, ON
2022 Hyundai KONA 1.6T N Line AWD - Heated Seats 41,815 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-9221

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Sierra 2500