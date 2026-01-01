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<html> <p><b>2005 Toyota Corolla – Reliable & Ready to Go!</b></p> <p><b>Looking for a dependable, fuel-efficient vehicle at an unbeatable price? This 2005 Toyota Corolla is exactly what you need!</b></p> <p><b>Vehicle Details:</b></p> <p><b>• Exterior: Silver</b></p> <p><b>• Interior: Gray</b></p> <p><b>• Mileage: 285,406 miles</b></p> <p><b>• Price: $4,699 + Tax & Safety</b></p> <p><b>Fees & Additional Costs:</b></p> <p><b>• 🔧 Safety Inspection: $299</b></p> <p><b>• 🏷️ Licensing & Plates: Additional</b></p> <p><b>• 💰 Tax: As applicable</b></p> <p><b>Vehicle Highlights:</b></p> <p><b>• 1.8L 4-Cylinder Engine – smooth and fuel-efficient</b></p> <p><b>• Automatic Transmission – effortless driving experience</b></p> <p><b>• Power Steering, Power Windows & Power Locks</b></p> <p><b>• Air Conditioning – fully functional</b></p> <p><b>• Clean gray interior with comfortable seating</b></p> <p><b>• Excellent fuel economy – perfect for daily commuting</b></p> <p><b>💳 Financing Available!</b></p> <p><b>We offer flexible financing options to help make your purchase easy and convenient. Multiple plans are available to suit different needs and budgets. Contact us today to learn more about what works best for you!</b> </p> <p><b>At 1 World Motors Inc., we believe in honest and transparent dealings. All our vehicles are inspected before hitting our lot so you can buy with confidence.</b></p> <p><b>📍 Come see it in person today!</b> 647-627-8748 </p> <p><b>📞 Call us or stop by — our friendly team is happy to help!</b></p> <p><b>Priced to sell at just $4,699 + Tax, Safety $299 & Licensing — won’t last long!</b></p> </html>

2005 Toyota Corolla

285,406 KM

Details Description Features

$4,699

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2005 Toyota Corolla

CE

Watch This Vehicle
14144362

2005 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

1 World Motors Inc

1227 plains road east #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

647-627-8748

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,699

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
285,406KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T1BR32E65C880322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 285,406 KM

Vehicle Description


2005 Toyota Corolla – Reliable & Ready to Go!


Looking for a dependable, fuel-efficient vehicle at an unbeatable price? This 2005 Toyota Corolla is exactly what you need!


Vehicle Details:


• Exterior: Silver


• Interior: Gray


• Mileage: 285,406 miles


• Price: $4,699 + Tax & Safety


Fees & Additional Costs:


• 🔧 Safety Inspection: $299


• 🏷️ Licensing & Plates: Additional


• 💰 Tax: As applicable


Vehicle Highlights:


• 1.8L 4-Cylinder Engine – smooth and fuel-efficient


• Automatic Transmission – effortless driving experience


• Power Steering, Power Windows & Power Locks


• Air Conditioning – fully functional


• Clean gray interior with comfortable seating


• Excellent fuel economy – perfect for daily commuting


💳 Financing Available!


We offer flexible financing options to help make your purchase easy and convenient. Multiple plans are available to suit different needs and budgets. Contact us today to learn more about what works best for you!


At 1 World Motors Inc., we believe in honest and transparent dealings. All our vehicles are inspected before hitting our lot so you can buy with confidence.


📍 Come see it in person today! 647-627-8748


📞 Call us or stop by — our friendly team is happy to help!


Priced to sell at just $4,699 + Tax, Safety $299 & Licensing — won’t last long!


Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1 World Motors Inc

1 World Motors Inc

1227 plains road east #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
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647-627-8748

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$4,699

+ taxes & licensing>

1 World Motors Inc

647-627-8748

2005 Toyota Corolla