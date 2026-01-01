$4,699+ taxes & licensing
2005 Toyota Corolla
CE
2005 Toyota Corolla
CE
Location
1 World Motors Inc
1227 plains road east #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
647-627-8748
Certified
$4,699
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 285,406 KM
Vehicle Description
2005 Toyota Corolla – Reliable & Ready to Go!
Looking for a dependable, fuel-efficient vehicle at an unbeatable price? This 2005 Toyota Corolla is exactly what you need!
Vehicle Details:
• Exterior: Silver
• Interior: Gray
• Mileage: 285,406 miles
• Price: $4,699 + Tax & Safety
Fees & Additional Costs:
• 🔧 Safety Inspection: $299
• 🏷️ Licensing & Plates: Additional
• 💰 Tax: As applicable
Vehicle Highlights:
• 1.8L 4-Cylinder Engine – smooth and fuel-efficient
• Automatic Transmission – effortless driving experience
• Power Steering, Power Windows & Power Locks
• Air Conditioning – fully functional
• Clean gray interior with comfortable seating
• Excellent fuel economy – perfect for daily commuting
💳 Financing Available!
We offer flexible financing options to help make your purchase easy and convenient. Multiple plans are available to suit different needs and budgets. Contact us today to learn more about what works best for you!
At 1 World Motors Inc., we believe in honest and transparent dealings. All our vehicles are inspected before hitting our lot so you can buy with confidence.
📍 Come see it in person today! 647-627-8748
📞 Call us or stop by — our friendly team is happy to help!
Priced to sell at just $4,699 + Tax, Safety $299 & Licensing — won’t last long!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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647-627-8748