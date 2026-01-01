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<html> <p><b>Hello selling 2020 Mazda CX-30 select,Ready to go,certified,Rebuilt title,very Good condition,Very reliable car,Very smooth drive,Chilled ac, Power windows, Power locks,Automatic transmission,Clean interior,cloth seat,Backup camera,for only $14,999 plus $299 for safety certification plus HST &Â </b><a href=http://licensing.to/><b><u>Licensing.To</u></b></a><b><u>Â </u>book an appointment or for further details please contact.</b></p> <p><b>Finance Option available.</b></p> <p><b>(Ahmad) 647-627-8748</b></p> <p><b>1world motors Inc.</b></p> <p><b>1227 Plains Rd E #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2</b></p> </html>

2020 Mazda CX-30

74,135 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Mazda CX-30

GS

Watch This Vehicle
14271530

2020 Mazda CX-30

GS

Location

1 World Motors Inc

1227 plains road east #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

647-627-8748

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
74,135KM
Good Condition
VIN 3MVDMBCL8LM126842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,135 KM

Vehicle Description


Hello selling 2020 Mazda CX-30 select,Ready to go,certified,Rebuilt title,very Good condition,Very reliable car,Very smooth drive,Chilled ac, Power windows, Power locks,Automatic transmission,Clean interior,cloth seat,Backup camera,for only $14,999 plus $299 for safety certification plus HST &Â Licensing.ToÂ book an appointment or for further details please contact.


Finance Option available.


(Ahmad) 647-627-8748


1world motors Inc.


1227 Plains Rd E #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1 World Motors Inc

1 World Motors Inc

1227 plains road east #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
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647-627-8748

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$14,999

+ taxes & licensing>

1 World Motors Inc

647-627-8748

2020 Mazda CX-30