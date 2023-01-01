2006 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995 + taxes & licensing 1 9 7 , 8 4 4 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9549079

9549079 Stock #: SC207

SC207 VIN: WDDDJ75X26A022197

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 197,844 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Cell Phone Hookup Active suspension Sun/Moonroof

