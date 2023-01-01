2009 Toyota Corolla ...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10660782

10660782 Stock #: TC2009

TC2009 VIN: 2T1BU40E29C073115

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Exterior Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.