This RAM 1500 quad cab comes with the following options - Remote Start, Power seats, Centre console, 20 wheels, 5.7L V8 4WD, Keyless entry, Power windows, Power locks and plenty more. 

To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please call us at 289-293-1913 or email us at info@grayautomotivegroup.com to make sure it's still available.

No hidden fees. HST, licensing, and $12.50 OMVIC transaction fee extra.

Financing available at competitive rates.

Trade-Ins Welcome!

Safety Certification package available for $899 and INCLUDES a 2 year powertrain warranty!!

Terms of included warranty: 24 months. Maximum liability per claim is $600. Powertrain coverage including engine, transmission and differential. 

If you choose to safety the vehicle yourself, the following statement is required by OMVIC:

This vehicle is being sold "as is," unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2011 RAM 1500

199,968 KM

$14,988

+ tax & licensing
2011 RAM 1500

SLT 5.7L V8/6.4' Box/4x4/Power Group

2011 RAM 1500

SLT 5.7L V8/6.4' Box/4x4/Power Group

Location

Gray Automotive Group

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8

(905) 926-7121

$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
199,968KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1D7RV1GT3BS501251

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 246
  • Mileage 199,968 KM

This RAM 1500 quad cab comes with the following options - Remote Start, Power seats, Centre console, 20" wheels, 5.7L V8 4WD, Keyless entry, Power windows, Power locks and plenty more.

To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please call us at 289-293-1913 or email us at info@grayautomotivegroup.com to make sure it’s still available.

No hidden fees. HST, licensing, and $12.50 OMVIC transaction fee extra.

Financing available at competitive rates.

Trade-Ins Welcome!

 

.

 

.

 

.

 

Safety Certification package available for $899 and INCLUDES a 2 year powertrain warranty!!

Terms of included warranty: 24 months. Maximum liability per claim is $600. Powertrain coverage including engine, transmission and differential.

If you choose to safety the vehicle yourself, the following statement is required by OMVIC:

This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Gray Automotive Group

Gray Automotive Group

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
