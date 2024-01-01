2012 Ford F-250

Menu
<p><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;>Fully Loaded F-250 LARIAT Turbo Diesel with upgraded Apple Carplay, heated leather seats, sunroof, upgraded after market wheels and more. This rare trim is the perfect blend of luxury daily driver/workhorse. This truck also comes Safety Certified! </span><br style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; /><br style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; /><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;>To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please email us at info@grayautomotivegroup.com to make sure it’s still available.</span><br style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; /><br style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; /><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;>No hidden fees. HST and licensing extra.</span><br style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; /><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;>Financing available at competitive rates.</span><br style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; /><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;>Trade-Ins Welcome!</span></p>

230,331 KM

Gray Automotive Group

1227 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

(905) 926-7121

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 1FT7W2BT7CEB73246

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 230,331 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully Loaded F-250 LARIAT Turbo Diesel with upgraded Apple Carplay, heated leather seats, sunroof, upgraded after market wheels and more. This rare trim is the perfect blend of luxury daily driver/workhorse. This truck also comes Safety Certified! 

To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please email us at info@grayautomotivegroup.com to make sure it’s still available.

No hidden fees. HST and licensing extra.
Financing available at competitive rates.
Trade-Ins Welcome!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

