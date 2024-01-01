$32,488+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford F-250
4WD Crew Cab 172" Lariat
Location
Gray Automotive Group
1227 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
(905) 926-7121
Certified
$32,488
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 230,331 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully Loaded F-250 LARIAT Turbo Diesel with upgraded Apple Carplay, heated leather seats, sunroof, upgraded after market wheels and more. This rare trim is the perfect blend of luxury daily driver/workhorse. This truck also comes Safety Certified!
To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please email us at info@grayautomotivegroup.com to make sure it’s still available.
No hidden fees. HST and licensing extra.
Financing available at competitive rates.
Trade-Ins Welcome!
