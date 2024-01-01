$26,800+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota 4Runner
AWD .7 PAS.MINT ! LEATHER..SUNROOF..CERTIFIED!
2012 Toyota 4Runner
AWD .7 PAS.MINT ! LEATHER..SUNROOF..CERTIFIED!
Location
Import Connection
4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
905-315-1885
Certified
$26,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 152,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD..7 PASSENGER..NO ACCIDENTS..MINT CONDITION...SERVICE RECORDS..FULLY RUSTPROOFED... DRIVES EXCELLENT,LEATHER..POWER SUNROOF,POWER HEATED SEATS...REAR VIEW CAMERA...BLUETOOTH..NEW BRAKES AND TIRES..
CERTIFIED!..SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.
FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !
HST and LICENSING is EXTRA
We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties are available.
Office : 905 315 1885
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Import Connection
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Import Connection
Import Connection
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-315-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-315-1885