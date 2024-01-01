Menu
<p>AWD..7 PASSENGER..NO ACCIDENTS..MINT CONDITION...SERVICE RECORDS..FULLY RUSTPROOFED... DRIVES EXCELLENT,LEATHER..POWER SUNROOF,POWER HEATED SEATS...REAR VIEW CAMERA...BLUETOOTH..NEW BRAKES AND TIRES..</p><p><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>CERTIFIED!..SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.</span></p><p>FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !</p><p>HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA</p><p>We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.</p><p>Office : 905 315 1885</p>

2012 Toyota 4Runner

152,000 KM

$26,800

+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota 4Runner

AWD .7 PAS.MINT ! LEATHER..SUNROOF..CERTIFIED!

2012 Toyota 4Runner

AWD .7 PAS.MINT ! LEATHER..SUNROOF..CERTIFIED!

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,800

+ taxes & licensing

152,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JTEBU5JR1C5096621

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD..7 PASSENGER..NO ACCIDENTS..MINT CONDITION...SERVICE RECORDS..FULLY RUSTPROOFED... DRIVES EXCELLENT,LEATHER..POWER SUNROOF,POWER HEATED SEATS...REAR VIEW CAMERA...BLUETOOTH..NEW BRAKES AND TIRES..

CERTIFIED!..SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !

HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

Office : 905 315 1885

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-315-1885

$26,800

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

2012 Toyota 4Runner