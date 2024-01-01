$14,998+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota Venza
4DR WGN V6 AWD,RUNS GREAT ..CERTIFIED !!
Location
Import Connection
4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
905-315-1885
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 131,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD 3.5L V6 ,RUNS GREAT...SERVICE RECORDS !.CERTIFIED!
A/C,POWER SEATS..POWER WINDOWS,POWER HEATED MIRRORS ..CRUISE CONTROL..
POWER LOCKS....ABS,TRACTION CONTROL...
SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.
FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !
HST and LICENSING is EXTRA
We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties are available.
WEB:www.importconnection.ca
Vehicle Features
Import Connection
