Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>AWD 3.5L V6 ,RUNS GREAT...SERVICE RECORDS !.CERTIFIED!</p><p>A/C,POWER SEATS..POWER  WINDOWS,POWER HEATED MIRRORS ..CRUISE CONTROL..</p><p>POWER LOCKS....ABS,TRACTION CONTROL...</p><p>SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.</p><p>FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !</p><p>HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA</p><p>We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.</p><p>Office : 905-315 1885</p><p>WEB:www.importconnection.ca</p>

2012 Toyota Venza

131,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Toyota Venza

4DR WGN V6 AWD,RUNS GREAT ..CERTIFIED !!

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Toyota Venza

4DR WGN V6 AWD,RUNS GREAT ..CERTIFIED !!

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
131,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T3BK3BB0CU065319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD 3.5L V6 ,RUNS GREAT...SERVICE RECORDS !.CERTIFIED!

A/C,POWER SEATS..POWER  WINDOWS,POWER HEATED MIRRORS ..CRUISE CONTROL..

POWER LOCKS....ABS,TRACTION CONTROL...

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !

HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

Office : 905-315 1885

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Import Connection

Used 2013 Subaru Legacy AWD 2.5i w/Touring Pkg,NO ACCIDENTS,CERTIFIED ..! for sale in Burlington, ON
2013 Subaru Legacy AWD 2.5i w/Touring Pkg,NO ACCIDENTS,CERTIFIED ..! 178,000 KM $10,800 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring 4D WAGON,NO ACCIDENTS,SERVICE RECORDS,CERTIFIED! for sale in Burlington, ON
2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring 4D WAGON,NO ACCIDENTS,SERVICE RECORDS,CERTIFIED! 148,000 KM $8,400 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Subaru Impreza 4dr Sdn Man 2.0i,NO ACCIDENTS,MINT,CERTIFIED! for sale in Burlington, ON
2016 Subaru Impreza 4dr Sdn Man 2.0i,NO ACCIDENTS,MINT,CERTIFIED! 213,000 KM $10,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Import Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

Call Dealer

905-315-XXXX

(click to show)

905-315-1885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

Contact Seller
2012 Toyota Venza