2013 Chrysler 200

120,116 KM

Details Features

Leggat Kia

905-632-6444

LX

Location

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

905-632-6444

120,116KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • VIN: 1C3CCBAB3DN608978

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 074-24A
  • Mileage 120,116 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

n/a

Buy From Home Available

