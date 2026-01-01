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<p>4D SEDAN AUTOMATIC with A/C.NO ACCIDENTS...CRUISE CONTROL..POWER HEATED MIRRORS..POWER WINDOWS  AND LOCKS..CERTIFIED!!</p><p>GOOD AND BAD CREDIT FINANCING AVAILABLE !..</p><p>SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.</p><p>FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !</p><p>HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA</p><p>We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.</p><p>Office : 9 0 5-3 1 5 1 8 8 5</p>

2013 Hyundai Accent

146,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,600

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Hyundai Accent

4D SEDAN/NO ACCIDENTS/AUTO/CERTIFIED!

Watch This Vehicle
14393191

2013 Hyundai Accent

4D SEDAN/NO ACCIDENTS/AUTO/CERTIFIED!

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

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Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,600

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
146,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHCT4AE3DU379124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4D SEDAN AUTOMATIC with A/C.NO ACCIDENTS...CRUISE CONTROL..POWER HEATED MIRRORS..POWER WINDOWS  AND LOCKS..CERTIFIED!!

GOOD AND BAD CREDIT FINANCING AVAILABLE !..

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !

HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

Office : 9 0 5-3 1 5 1 8 8 5

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
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905-315-XXXX

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905-315-1885

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$7,600

+ taxes & licensing>

Import Connection

905-315-1885

2013 Hyundai Accent