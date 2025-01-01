Menu
<div class=leading-loose data-v-993c0fdc=>NO ACCIDENTS!! CARFAX CLEAN!! ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LEATHER INTERIOR, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, ALLOY WHEELS, KEYLESS ENTRY, PUSH BUTTON START. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.</div><p> </p>

2013 Lincoln MKX

174,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Lincoln MKX

AWD

12744432

2013 Lincoln MKX

AWD

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
174,000KM
VIN 2LMDJ8JK2DBL33298

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS!! CARFAX CLEAN!! ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LEATHER INTERIOR, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, ALLOY WHEELS, KEYLESS ENTRY, PUSH BUTTON START. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-332-8575

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

2013 Lincoln MKX