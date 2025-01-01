$10,995+ taxes & licensing
2013 Lincoln MKX
AWD
Location
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
174,000KM
VIN 2LMDJ8JK2DBL33298
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 174,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS!! CARFAX CLEAN!! ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LEATHER INTERIOR, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, ALLOY WHEELS, KEYLESS ENTRY, PUSH BUTTON START. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-332-XXXX(click to show)
