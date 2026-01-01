2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

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<p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "DM Sans"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: 7%; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>***CALL FOR APPOINTMENT***</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "DM Sans"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: 7%; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);>___________________________________________</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "DM Sans"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: 7%; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE ** Visit Our Website @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca * </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "DM Sans"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: 7%; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);>___________________________________________</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "DM Sans"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: 7%; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Please note:  Approximately 30% of our inventory is stored at our secondary lot. Kindly book an appointment to ensure the vehicle youre interested in is available for viewing. </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Call us today at (905) 639-8187</span><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>.  Thank you.</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box;></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "DM Sans"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: 7%; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);>___________________________________________</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "DM Sans"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: 7%; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);><span style=box-sizing: border-box;><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1782148136762_3241730993925599 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST and licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle! </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "DM Sans"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: 7%; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>___________________________________________</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box;></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "DM Sans"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: 7%; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - A certification package can be purchased for only $699, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "DM Sans"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: 7%; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);><span style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>___________________________________________</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box;></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "DM Sans"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: 7%; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties for any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico Warranty, the longest-serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you don t use it, you won t lose its guarantee. We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs. </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "DM Sans"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: 7%; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);><span style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>___________________________________________</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box;></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "DM Sans"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: 7%; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "DM Sans"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: 7%; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>___________________________________________</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box;></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "DM Sans"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: 7%; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>NEW VEHICLES DAILY COME VISIT US AT 547 PLAINS ROAD EAST IN BURLINGTON ONTARIO AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF TOP-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES. WE ARE ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALERS BUY WITH CONFIDENCE **</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "DM Sans"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: 7%; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);><span style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>___________________________________________</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box;></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "DM Sans"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: 7%; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>If you have questions about us or any of our vehicles or if you would like to schedule a test drive, feel free to stop by, give us a call, or contact us online. We look forward to seeing you soon </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "DM Sans"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: 7%; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);><span style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>___________________________________________</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box;></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "DM Sans"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: 7%; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Please make an appointment before visiting us! Call US today! ( 905 ) 639 - 8187 </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "DM Sans"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: 7%; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);><span style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>___________________________________________</span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "DM Sans"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: 7%; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>WE ARE LOCATED AT</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "DM Sans"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: 7%; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E</span></p>

2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

254,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 350 4MATIC - Amg Pkg - Moonroof - Leather !!!

Watch This Vehicle
14322077

2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 350 4MATIC - Amg Pkg - Moonroof - Leather !!!

Location

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

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Contact Seller

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
254,000KM
VIN WDCGG8JB9DG025382

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 254,000 KM

Vehicle Description

***CALL FOR APPOINTMENT***

___________________________________________

** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE ** Visit Our Website @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca * 

___________________________________________

Please note:  Approximately 30% of our inventory is stored at our secondary lot. Kindly book an appointment to ensure the vehicle youre interested in is available for viewing. Call us today at (905) 639-8187.  Thank you.

___________________________________________

PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST and licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle! 

___________________________________________

CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - A certification package can be purchased for only $699, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified

___________________________________________

WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties for any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico Warranty, the longest-serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you don 't use it, you won 't lose its guarantee. We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs. 

___________________________________________

TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!

___________________________________________

NEW VEHICLES DAILY COME VISIT US AT 547 PLAINS ROAD EAST IN BURLINGTON ONTARIO AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF TOP-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES. WE ARE ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALERS BUY WITH CONFIDENCE **

___________________________________________

If you have questions about us or any of our vehicles or if you would like to schedule a test drive, feel free to stop by, give us a call, or contact us online. We look forward to seeing you soon 

___________________________________________

Please make an appointment before visiting us! Call US today! ( 905 ) 639 - 8187 

___________________________________________

WE ARE LOCATED AT

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E

Vehicle Features

Safety

First Aid Kit
Driver Knee Airbag
Hill start assist
Tire pressure loss warning system
ISOFIX child seat mounts
Dual-stage driver/front passenger air bags
ATTENTION ASSIST
Side window curtain air bags

Mechanical

Tool Kit
Independent multi-link rear suspension
Comfort Suspension
4MATIC all-wheel drive
AGILITY CONTROL suspension
7G-TRONIC PLUS 7-speed automatic transmission
Adaptive brake w/hold function
Independent McPherson front suspension w/lower control arm
3.5L 24-valve V6 engine -inc: ECO start/stop technology
Steer control electric pwr steering

Interior

Cargo Net
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
outside temp display
Anti-theft alarm system
Centre console w/armrest
Luggage compartment cover
Split-folding rear seat
THERMATIC dual-zone automatic climate control
Brake pad wear indicator
Pwr windows w/one-touch express up/down
Dual sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Fabric Roof Liner
Interior reading lights
Aluminum trim w/longitudinal grain

Exterior

Privacy Glass
Compact Spare Tire
Integrated front fog lamps
Aluminum roof rails
Rain-sensing windshield wipers w/heated washer system
Auto halogen headlamps
235/45R20 all-season tires
Exterior chrome pkg
Pwr folding heated pwr mirrors w/auto-dimming driver side mirror

Additional Features

4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes (ABS) w/brake assist (BAS)
Interior sports pkg -inc: ARTICO premium synthetic leather trim door centre panels
stainless steel sport pedals w/rubber studs
AMG exterior sports pkg -inc: AMG front apron
AMG side skirts
AMG rear bumper w/black diffuser panel insert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4
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905-639-XXXX

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905-639-8187

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$9,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

905-639-8187

2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class