Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>NO ACCIDENTS!! T6 MODEL! ALL WHEEL DRIVE! ALLOY WHEELS, POWER SUNROOF, LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, PUSH BUTTON START. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. CARFAX SHOWS A GLASS RECORD ON 9/3/19 FOR $128.</p><p> </p>

2013 Volvo S60

339,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Volvo S60

T6 AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12267568

2013 Volvo S60

T6 AWD

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

  1. 1741711811
  2. 1741711818
  3. 1741711812
  4. 1741711812
  5. 1741711818
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
339,000KM
VIN YV1902FH4D2173203

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 339,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS!! T6 MODEL! ALL WHEEL DRIVE! ALLOY WHEELS, POWER SUNROOF, LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, PUSH BUTTON START. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. CARFAX SHOWS A GLASS RECORD ON 9/3/19 FOR $128.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Good Cars Only

Used 2014 Dodge Dart for sale in Burlington, ON
2014 Dodge Dart 307,000 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Volvo S60 T6 AWD for sale in Burlington, ON
2013 Volvo S60 T6 AWD 339,000 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Mitsubishi RVR for sale in Burlington, ON
2013 Mitsubishi RVR 211,000 KM $7,495 + tax & lic

Email Good Cars Only

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-332-XXXX

(click to show)

905-332-8575

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

Contact Seller
2013 Volvo S60