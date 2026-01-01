$7,799+ taxes & licensing
2014 GMC Terrain
SLE
2014 GMC Terrain
SLE
Location
1 World Motors Inc
1227 plains road east #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
647-627-8748
Certified
$7,799
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black and creamy
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 182,620 KM
Vehicle Description
Hello selling 2014 GMC Terrain SLE,ready to go ! Very reliable,in good condition,very smooth drive, chilled ac, power windows, power locks, automatic transmission,backup camera for only $7,799 plus $299 for safety certification plus hst & licencing. To book an appointment or for further details or to book an appointment please contact.
Finance Option available.
(Ahmad) 6476278748
1world motors Inc.
1227 Plains Rd E #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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647-627-8748