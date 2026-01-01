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<html> <p><b>Hello selling 2014 GMC Terrain SLE,ready to go ! Very reliable,in good condition,very smooth drive, chilled ac, power windows, power locks, automatic transmission,backup camera for only $7,799 plus $299 for safety certification plus hst & licencing. To book an appointment or for further details or to book an appointment please contact.</b></p> <p><b>Finance Option available.</b></p> <p><b>(Ahmad) 6476278748</b></p> <p><b>1world motors Inc.</b></p> <p><b>1227 Plains Rd E #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2</b></p> </html>

2014 GMC Terrain

182,620 KM

Details Description Features

$7,799

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 GMC Terrain

SLE

Watch This Vehicle
14082387

2014 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

1 World Motors Inc

1227 plains road east #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

647-627-8748

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,799

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
182,620KM
Good Condition
VIN 2GKFLWEK6E6324099

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black and creamy
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 182,620 KM

Vehicle Description


Hello selling 2014 GMC Terrain SLE,ready to go ! Very reliable,in good condition,very smooth drive, chilled ac, power windows, power locks, automatic transmission,backup camera for only $7,799 plus $299 for safety certification plus hst & licencing. To book an appointment or for further details or to book an appointment please contact.


Finance Option available.


(Ahmad) 6476278748


1world motors Inc.


1227 Plains Rd E #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1 World Motors Inc

1 World Motors Inc

1227 plains road east #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
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647-627-XXXX

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647-627-8748

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$7,799

+ taxes & licensing>

1 World Motors Inc

647-627-8748

2014 GMC Terrain