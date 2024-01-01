$28,988+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 2500
6.4L V8/CREW CAB/4x4
2014 RAM 2500
6.4L V8/CREW CAB/4x4
Location
Gray Automotive Group
3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
(905) 926-7121
Certified
$28,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 213
- Mileage 126,069 KM
Vehicle Description
This Accident Free low mileage Ram 2500 HD is equipped with the bigger 6.4L engine and the following features: Power seats, Power windows, Power locks, 4WD, Nav/Back up cam + plenty more! Safety Certification INCLUDES a 2 year warranty and is available for only $899!
To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please email us at info@grayautomotivegroup.com to make sure it’s still available.
No hidden fees. HST and licensing extra.
Financing available at competitive rates.
Trade-Ins Welcome!
Terms of included warranty: 24 months or 24,000kms. Maximum liability per claim is $600. Powertrain coverage including engine, transmission and differential.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Gray Automotive Group
Email Gray Automotive Group
Gray Automotive Group
Call Dealer
(905) 926-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(905) 926-7121