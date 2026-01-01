$13,000+ taxes & licensing
2014 Toyota Matrix
4DR WGN MAN FWD
2014 Toyota Matrix
4DR WGN MAN FWD
Location
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
888-996-6510
$13,000
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 TOYOTA MATRIX MANUAL TRANSMISSION | ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | ONLY 53,000 KM
Beautiful 2014 Toyota Matrix with only 53,000 km. One owner, no accidents, and very low mileage. A clean, reliable, and practical hatchback with Toyotas excellent reputation for longevity and low maintenance costs.
Perfect vehicle for daily driving, commuting, students, or anyone looking for a dependable and fuel-efficient Toyota with low mileage.
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
Vehicle Features
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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