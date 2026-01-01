Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>2014 TOYOTA MATRIX</strong> <strong>MANUAL TRANSMISSION | ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | ONLY 53,000 KM</strong></p><p>Beautiful 2014 Toyota Matrix with only 53,000 km. One owner, no accidents, and very low mileage. A clean, reliable, and practical hatchback with Toyotas excellent reputation for longevity and low maintenance costs.</p><p>Perfect vehicle for daily driving, commuting, students, or anyone looking for a dependable and fuel-efficient Toyota with low mileage.</p><p>Credit Cards Accepted</p><p>Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***</p>

2014 Toyota Matrix

55,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Toyota Matrix

4DR WGN MAN FWD

Watch This Vehicle
14163256

2014 Toyota Matrix

4DR WGN MAN FWD

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

888-996-6510

  1. 14163256
  2. 14163256
  3. 14163256
  4. 14163256
  5. 14163256
  6. 14163256
  7. 14163256
  8. 14163256
  9. 14163256
  10. 14163256
  11. 14163256
  12. 14163256
  13. 14163256
Contact Seller

$13,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
55,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T1KU4EE6EC129625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 TOYOTA MATRIX MANUAL TRANSMISSION | ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | ONLY 53,000 KM

Beautiful 2014 Toyota Matrix with only 53,000 km. One owner, no accidents, and very low mileage. A clean, reliable, and practical hatchback with Toyotas excellent reputation for longevity and low maintenance costs.

Perfect vehicle for daily driving, commuting, students, or anyone looking for a dependable and fuel-efficient Toyota with low mileage.

Credit Cards Accepted

Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist

Additional Features

Manual
FWD
Alloy Wheels;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Power Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Montague Motors

Used 2017 Subaru Forester 5dr Wgn CVT 2.0XT Touring for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Subaru Forester 5dr Wgn CVT 2.0XT Touring 142,500 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 BMW 3 Series 4dr Sdn 320i xDrive AWD for sale in Burlington, ON
2014 BMW 3 Series 4dr Sdn 320i xDrive AWD 127,500 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Subaru Forester 5dr Wgn Auto 2.5i Limited for sale in Burlington, ON
2014 Subaru Forester 5dr Wgn Auto 2.5i Limited 108,000 KM $13,999 + tax & lic

Email Montague Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

888-996-XXXX

(click to show)

888-996-6510

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Montague Motors

888-996-6510

2014 Toyota Matrix