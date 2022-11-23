Menu
2015 Acura ILX

102,287 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Leggat Discovery Ford

9056328696

Location

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

102,287KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9328258
  • Stock #: 15-00209
  • VIN: 19VDE1F52FE400209

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 102,287 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Leggat Discovery Ford

