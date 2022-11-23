$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Acura ILX
Leggat Discovery Ford
850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5
102,287KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9328258
- Stock #: 15-00209
- VIN: 19VDE1F52FE400209
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 102,287 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
5 Speed Automatic
850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5