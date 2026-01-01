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<p>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*20 FORD SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*2ND SET WINTER ON RIMS<span>* </span><span>Very Clean Ford Mustang Coupe 3.7L V6 with Automatic Transmission. Black On Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, Fog lights, AC, Alloys, Keyless Entry, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Steering Mounted Controls, Push to Start, Power Tail Gate, Power Driver Seat, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></p><pre><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p></pre>

2015 Ford Mustang

139,310 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Ford Mustang

V6 COUPE CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*FORD MAINTAIN*2nd WINTER* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
14030859

2015 Ford Mustang

V6 COUPE CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*FORD MAINTAIN*2nd WINTER* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

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$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
139,310KM
VIN 1FA6P8AM6F5360056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 139,310 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*20 FORD SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*2ND SET WINTER ON RIMS* Very Clean Ford Mustang Coupe 3.7L V6 with Automatic Transmission. Black On Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, Fog lights, AC, Alloys, Keyless Entry, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Steering Mounted Controls, Push to Start, Power Tail Gate, Power Driver Seat, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
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905-281-2255

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$18,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2015 Ford Mustang