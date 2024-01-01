Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>NO ACCIDENTS!! A/C, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, AM/FM/CD, CRUISE CONTROL, BACKUP CAMERA, KEYLESS ENTRY, BLUETOOTH, CLOTH INTERIOR. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.</p><p> </p>

2015 GMC Terrain

242,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 GMC Terrain

AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Terrain

AWD

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

  1. 1722984333
  2. 1722984330
  3. 1722984331
  4. 1722984334
  5. 1722984332
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
242,000KM
VIN 2GKFLVEK6F6311753

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 242,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS!! A/C, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, AM/FM/CD, CRUISE CONTROL, BACKUP CAMERA, KEYLESS ENTRY, BLUETOOTH, CLOTH INTERIOR. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Good Cars Only

Used 2015 GMC Sierra 2500 HD 4X4 for sale in Burlington, ON
2015 GMC Sierra 2500 HD 4X4 149,000 KM $37,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4x4 for sale in Burlington, ON
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4x4 113,000 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Volkswagen City Golf for sale in Burlington, ON
2009 Volkswagen City Golf 196,000 KM $6,995 + tax & lic

Email Good Cars Only

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-332-XXXX

(click to show)

905-332-8575

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Terrain