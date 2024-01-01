Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;>Come find out why we are Ontarios fastest growing commercial van and cube truck dealership! We offer leasing and financing. Buy with confidence! All of our vehicles come fully reconditioned and with a full safety. No extra fees or charges! Hst and licensing only. We welcome your mechanics approval prior to any purchase, as well as offer extended warranties that can be used across Canada. Former daily rental. Motor One Canada proudly serving our customers in Ontario and across Canada. Call for an appointment today! FOR COMMERCIAL PICK UP TRUCKS, CARGO VANS AND CUBE TRUCKS OR ANY OF YOUR VEHICLE NEEDS VISIT US at 305 Plains Road East in Burlington</span></p>

2015 RAM ProMaster

157,289 KM

Details Description Features

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 RAM ProMaster

2500 High Roof 159" WB

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM ProMaster

2500 High Roof 159" WB

Location

Motor One Canada

305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

888-286-2765

  1. 1713208672
  2. 1713208648
  3. 1713208673
  4. 1713208673
  5. 1713208672
  6. 1713208673
  7. 1713208673
  8. 1713208673
  9. 1713208672
  10. 1713208673
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
157,289KM
Used
VIN 3C6TRVDD3FE514039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 157,289 KM

Vehicle Description

Come find out why we are Ontario's fastest growing commercial van and cube truck dealership! We offer leasing and financing. Buy with confidence! All of our vehicles come fully reconditioned and with a full safety. No extra fees or charges! Hst and licensing only. We welcome your mechanics approval prior to any purchase, as well as offer extended warranties that can be used across Canada. Former daily rental. Motor One Canada proudly serving our customers in Ontario and across Canada. Call for an appointment today! FOR COMMERCIAL PICK UP TRUCKS, CARGO VANS AND CUBE TRUCKS OR ANY OF YOUR VEHICLE NEEDS VISIT US at 305 Plains Road East in Burlington

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motor One Canada

Used 2015 RAM ProMaster 2500 High Roof 159
2015 RAM ProMaster 2500 High Roof 159" WB 157,289 KM $20,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Transit T-250 148
2021 Ford Transit T-250 148" EL Hi Rf 9070 GVWR RWD 95,002 KM $49,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Transit T-350 148
2020 Ford Transit T-350 148" Med Roof XLT RWD 57,850 KM $67,699 + tax & lic

Email Motor One Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motor One Canada

Motor One Canada

305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

Call Dealer

888-286-XXXX

(click to show)

888-286-2765

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Motor One Canada

888-286-2765

Contact Seller
2015 RAM ProMaster