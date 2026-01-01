$16,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara 75th Anniversary..V6..CERTIFIED !
2016 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara 75th Anniversary..V6..CERTIFIED !
Location
Import Connection
4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
905-315-1885
Certified
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 156,000 KM
Vehicle Description
3.6L V6 ..75th ANNIVERSARY PKG..LEATHER.. NAVIGATION...REAR VIEW CAMERA..
VERY CLEAN..CERTIFIED!..BLUETOOTH..POWER PKG...TRACTION CONTROL...ALLOY RIMS..CERTIFIED and much more !!..FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !..
SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED...FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !
HST and LICENSING is EXTRA
We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties are available.
Office : 9-0-5-3-1-5 1-8-8-5
WEB:www.importconnection.ca
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905-315-1885