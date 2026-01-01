Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>3.6L V6 ..75th ANNIVERSARY PKG..LEATHER.. NAVIGATION...REAR VIEW CAMERA..</p><p>VERY CLEAN..CERTIFIED!..BLUETOOTH..POWER PKG...TRACTION CONTROL...ALLOY RIMS..CERTIFIED and much more !!..FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !..</p><p>SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED...FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !</p><p>HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA</p><p>We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.</p><p>Office : 9-0-5-3-1-5 1-8-8-5</p><p>WEB:www.importconnection.ca</p>

2016 Jeep Wrangler

156,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 75th Anniversary..V6..CERTIFIED !

Watch This Vehicle
14073612

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 75th Anniversary..V6..CERTIFIED !

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

  1. 1778345948
  2. 1778345948
  3. 1778345948
  4. 1778345948
  5. 1778345948
  6. 1778345948
  7. 1778345948
  8. 1778345948
  9. 1778345948
  10. 1778345947
  11. 1778345948
  12. 1778345948
  13. 1778345948
  14. 1778345948
  15. 1778345948
  16. 1778345948
  17. 1778345948
  18. 1778345948
  19. 1778345948
  20. 1778345948
  21. 1778345948
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
156,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4BJWEGXGL297849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.6L V6 ..75th ANNIVERSARY PKG..LEATHER.. NAVIGATION...REAR VIEW CAMERA..

VERY CLEAN..CERTIFIED!..BLUETOOTH..POWER PKG...TRACTION CONTROL...ALLOY RIMS..CERTIFIED and much more !!..FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !..

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED...FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !

HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

Office : 9-0-5-3-1-5 1-8-8-5

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Import Connection

Used 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SE AWD..Limited Edition.PLUG-IN HYBRID..CERTIFIED! for sale in Burlington, ON
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SE AWD..Limited Edition.PLUG-IN HYBRID..CERTIFIED! 139,000 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Prius c 5dr HB HYBRID..CERTIFIED ! for sale in Burlington, ON
2014 Toyota Prius c 5dr HB HYBRID..CERTIFIED ! 208,000 KM $8,800 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Honda Fit 5DR HB MAN LX for sale in Burlington, ON
2009 Honda Fit 5DR HB MAN LX 209,600 KM $2,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Import Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-315-XXXX

(click to show)

905-315-1885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Import Connection

905-315-1885

2016 Jeep Wrangler