$8,888+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Mazda MAZDA3
i Sport AT 4-Door
2016 Mazda MAZDA3
i Sport AT 4-Door
Location
LGA motors
305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
905-412-3805
$8,888
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
195,216KM
VIN 3MZBM1U77GM282717
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 195,216 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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LGA motors
305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
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$8,888
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LGA motors
905-412-3805
2016 Mazda MAZDA3