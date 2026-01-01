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2016 Mazda MAZDA3

195,216 KM

Details Features

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

i Sport AT 4-Door

Watch This Vehicle
13994172

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

i Sport AT 4-Door

Location

LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

905-412-3805

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Contact Seller

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
195,216KM
VIN 3MZBM1U77GM282717

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 195,216 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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LGA motors

LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
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905-412-3805

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$8,888

+ taxes & licensing>

LGA motors

905-412-3805

2016 Mazda MAZDA3