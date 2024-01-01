$9,500+ tax & licensing
2016 Subaru Impreza
4dr Sdn TOURING 2.0i,NO ACCIDENTS,MINT,CERTIFIED!
Location
Import Connection
4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
905-315-1885
Certified
$9,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 213,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS,MINT CONDITION,BLUETOOTH,REAR VIEW CAMERA..HEATED SEATS..SERVICE RECORDS - CERTIFIED..
A/C,POWER WINDOWS,MIRRORS AND LOCKS....ABS,TRACTION CONTROL...
SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.
FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !
HST and LICENSING is EXTRA
We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties are available.
WEB:www.importconnection.ca
Vehicle Features
Import Connection
