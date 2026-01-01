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<p>*SAFETY INLCUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*28 TOYOTA SERVICE HISTORY*7 PASSENGER<span>* </span><span>Limited Edition, Gorgeous Toyota 4-Runner inside out. 4X4 V6 4.0L Engine. the perfect blend of rugged reliability and premium comfort. Well maintained vehicle. Silver On Black Leather Interior, Loaded with Navigation System, Back up Camera, Heated & Cooling Ventilated Leather Seats, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Bluetooth, Push to Start, Alloy Wheels, Sunroof, Fog Lights, Wood Interior, Duel Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seat, and much more. </span></p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available starting from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><p><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span> </p>

2016 Toyota 4Runner

230,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Toyota 4Runner

LIMITED 4WD CERTIFIED *28 TOYOTA SERVICE RECORDS* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
14133700

2016 Toyota 4Runner

LIMITED 4WD CERTIFIED *28 TOYOTA SERVICE RECORDS* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

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Contact Seller

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
230,000KM
VIN JTEBU5JR8G5328329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 230,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INLCUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*28 TOYOTA SERVICE HISTORY*7 PASSENGER* Limited Edition, Gorgeous Toyota 4-Runner inside out. 4X4 V6 4.0L Engine. the perfect blend of rugged reliability and premium comfort. Well maintained vehicle. Silver On Black Leather Interior, Loaded with Navigation System, Back up Camera, Heated & Cooling Ventilated Leather Seats, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Bluetooth, Push to Start, Alloy Wheels, Sunroof, Fog Lights, Wood Interior, Duel Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seat, and much more.

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available starting from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------

Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
Automatic climate control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Seating

7 PASSENGER

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
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905-281-2255

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$24,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2016 Toyota 4Runner