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<p>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*28 SERVICE RECORDS*<span> </span><span>Nice and</span><span> Clean Chevrolet Spark 1.4L 4CYL</span><span> with Automatic Transmission. Red on Charcoal Interior. Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX, AC, Cruise Control, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Back Up Camera</span><span>,</span><span> Side Turning Signals</span><span>,</span><span> Fog Lights, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></p><p><span></span></p><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p>

2017 Chevrolet Spark

160,240 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2017 Chevrolet Spark

LT CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*28 SERVICE HISTORY* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE

Watch This Vehicle
14099326

2017 Chevrolet Spark

LT CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*28 SERVICE HISTORY* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

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Contact Seller

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
160,240KM
VIN KL8CD6SA6HC806423

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,240 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*28 SERVICE RECORDS* Nice and Clean Chevrolet Spark 1.4L 4CYL with Automatic Transmission. Red on Charcoal Interior. Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX, AC, Cruise Control, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Back Up Camera, Side Turning Signals, Fog Lights, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
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905-281-2255

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$6,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2017 Chevrolet Spark