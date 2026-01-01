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<p>*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTAIRO CAR*2ND SET WINTER ON ALLOYS*<span> </span><span>Very Clean AWD 3.5L V6 Lexus CT 200H with Automatic Transmission. White </span><span>on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, AUX, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Alloys, Direction Compass, Side Turning Signals, Dual Power Front Seat, Shifter Paddles, Back Up Camera, Push to Start, Push to Start, Front and Reverse Parking Sensors, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></p><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p>

2017 Lexus CT 200h

109,260 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2017 Lexus CT 200h

PREMIUM CERTIFIED *2nd WINTER* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
14094354

2017 Lexus CT 200h

PREMIUM CERTIFIED *2nd WINTER* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

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Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
109,260KM
VIN JTHKD5BH4H2280212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A4084
  • Mileage 109,260 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTAIRO CAR*2ND SET WINTER ON ALLOYS* Very Clean AWD 3.5L V6 Lexus CT 200H with Automatic Transmission. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, AUX, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Alloys, Direction Compass, Side Turning Signals, Dual Power Front Seat, Shifter Paddles, Back Up Camera, Push to Start, Push to Start, Front and Reverse Parking Sensors, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Exterior

Spoiler

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Automatic lights
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
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$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2017 Lexus CT 200h