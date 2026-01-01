$19,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Lexus CT 200h
PREMIUM CERTIFIED *2nd WINTER* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
2017 Lexus CT 200h
PREMIUM CERTIFIED *2nd WINTER* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A4084
- Mileage 109,260 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTAIRO CAR*2ND SET WINTER ON ALLOYS* Very Clean AWD 3.5L V6 Lexus CT 200H with Automatic Transmission. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, AUX, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Alloys, Direction Compass, Side Turning Signals, Dual Power Front Seat, Shifter Paddles, Back Up Camera, Push to Start, Push to Start, Front and Reverse Parking Sensors, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Exterior
Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Auto Moto of Ontario
Auto Moto of Ontario
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-281-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-281-2255