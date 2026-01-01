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Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan CANADA VALUE PACKAGE for sale in Burlington, ON

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

148,612 KM

Details Features

$11,299

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle
14036139

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

1 World Motors Inc

1227 plains road east #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

647-627-8748

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,299

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
148,612KM
Good Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG8HR830502

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 148,612 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1 World Motors Inc

1 World Motors Inc

1227 plains road east #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
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647-627-XXXX

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647-627-8748

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$11,299

+ taxes & licensing>

1 World Motors Inc

647-627-8748

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan