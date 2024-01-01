2017 Ford Mustang

Menu
Super charger kit installed.

Ford performance cat back exhaust installed.

Come find out why we are Ontarios fastest growing commercial van and cube truck dealership! We offer leasing and financing. Buy with confidence! All of our vehicles come fully reconditioned and with a full safety. No extra fees or charges! Hst and licensing only. We welcome your mechanics approval prior to any purchase, as well as offer extended warranties that can be used across Canada. Former daily rental. Motor One Canada proudly serving our customers in Ontario and across Canada. Call for an appointment today! FOR COMMERCIAL PICK UP TRUCKS, CARGO VANS AND CUBE TRUCKS OR ANY OF YOUR VEHICLE NEEDS VISIT US at 305 Plains Road East in Burlington

41,102 KM

Motor One Canada

305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

888-286-2765

41,102KM
Used
VIN 1fatp8ff8h5288356

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 41,102 KM

Vehicle Description

Super charger kit installed.

Ford performance cat back exhaust installed.

Come find out why we are Ontario's fastest growing commercial van and cube truck dealership! We offer leasing and financing. Buy with confidence! All of our vehicles come fully reconditioned and with a full safety. No extra fees or charges! Hst and licensing only. We welcome your mechanics approval prior to any purchase, as well as offer extended warranties that can be used across Canada. Former daily rental. Motor One Canada proudly serving our customers in Ontario and across Canada. Call for an appointment today! FOR COMMERCIAL PICK UP TRUCKS, CARGO VANS AND CUBE TRUCKS OR ANY OF YOUR VEHICLE NEEDS VISIT US at 305 Plains Road East in Burlington

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

