2017 Kia Sorento

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 1 , 1 3 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10431261

10431261 Stock #: 3023B

3023B VIN: 5XYPGDA15HG254074

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 91,131 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.