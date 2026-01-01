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<html> <p>2012 LEXUS CT200 HYBRID - ONLY $6,999.00!!</p> <br> <p>FULLY EQUIPPED***HYBRID***4 CYLINDER (1.8 LITRE)!</p> <p>POWER LEATHER HEATED SEATS, POWER GLASS MOONROOF, PWR. WINDOWS/MIRRORS/SEATS/BRAKES/DOOR LOCKS,, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM CD RADIO, ECONOMICAL HYBRID 4 CYLINDER ENGINE, AND LOTS MORE!!!!</p> <br> <p>THE FOLLOWING FEATURES, LISTED BELOW, ARE ALL INCLUDED IN THE VEHICLE SELLING PRICE:</p> <br> <br> <br> <p>***CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT</p> <br> <br> <br> <p>***ALL ORIGINAL MANUALS, BOOKS AND KEYS/REMOTE INCLUDED IN THE SELLING PRICE! </p> <br> <br> <br> <p>$6,999.00 PLUS HST, LICENCE & OMVIC ($22.00) FEE EXTRA. </p> <br> <br> <br> <p>NO OTHER (HIDDEN) FEES EVER!</p> <br> <br> <br> <p>YOU CERTIFY AND YOU SAVE $$$</p> <br> <br> <br> <p>AT THIS PRICE (NOT CERTIFIED-NOT INSPECTED) - SOLD AS IS / AS TRADED-IN, This vehicle is being sold AS IS, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</p> <br> <br> <br> <p>PLEASE FEEL FREE TO BRING ALONG YOUR OWN PERSONAL TECHNICIAN AND HAVE THEM PERFORM A PRE-PURCHASE INSPECTION PRIOR TO PURCHASING.</p> <br> <br> <br> <p>PLEASE CALL 416-274-AUTO (2886) TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT, AND TO ENSURE THAT THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE IS STILL AVAILABLE, AND IS ON-SITE.</p> <br> <br> <br> <p>RICHSTONE FINE CARS INC.</p> <br> <br> <br> <p>855 ALNESS STREET, UNIT 17</p> <br> <p>TORONTO, ONTARIO M3J 2X3</p> <br> <p>416-274-AUTO (2886)</p> </html>

2012 Lexus CT 200h

258,347 KM

Details Description

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Lexus CT 200h

CT 200 HYBRID-TOP OF THE LINE! FULLY EQUIPPED!

Watch This Vehicle
14144032

2012 Lexus CT 200h

CT 200 HYBRID-TOP OF THE LINE! FULLY EQUIPPED!

Location

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

855 Alness St Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3

416-274-2886

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Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
258,347KM
As Is Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 258,347 KM

Vehicle Description


2012 LEXUS CT200 HYBRID - ONLY $6,999.00!!




FULLY EQUIPPED***HYBRID***4 CYLINDER (1.8 LITRE)!


POWER LEATHER HEATED SEATS, POWER GLASS MOONROOF, PWR. WINDOWS/MIRRORS/SEATS/BRAKES/DOOR LOCKS,, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM CD RADIO, ECONOMICAL HYBRID 4 CYLINDER ENGINE, AND LOTS MORE!!!!




THE FOLLOWING FEATURES, LISTED BELOW, ARE ALL INCLUDED IN THE VEHICLE SELLING PRICE:








***CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT








***ALL ORIGINAL MANUALS, BOOKS AND KEYS/REMOTE INCLUDED IN THE SELLING PRICE! 








$6,999.00 PLUS HST, LICENCE & OMVIC ($22.00) FEE EXTRA. 








NO OTHER (HIDDEN) FEES EVER!








YOU CERTIFY AND YOU SAVE $$$








AT THIS PRICE (NOT "CERTIFIED-NOT INSPECTED) - SOLD "AS IS" / AS TRADED-IN, "This vehicle is being sold AS IS, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.








PLEASE FEEL FREE TO BRING ALONG YOUR OWN PERSONAL TECHNICIAN AND HAVE THEM PERFORM A PRE-PURCHASE INSPECTION PRIOR TO PURCHASING.








PLEASE CALL 416-274-AUTO (2886) TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT, AND TO ENSURE THAT THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE IS STILL AVAILABLE, AND IS ON-SITE.








RICHSTONE FINE CARS INC.








855 ALNESS STREET, UNIT 17




TORONTO, ONTARIO M3J 2X3




416-274-AUTO (2886)


Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Richstone Fine Cars Inc

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

855 Alness St Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3
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416-274-2886

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$6,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

416-274-2886

2012 Lexus CT 200h