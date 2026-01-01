$6,999+ taxes & licensing
2012 Lexus CT 200h
CT 200 HYBRID-TOP OF THE LINE! FULLY EQUIPPED!
2012 Lexus CT 200h
CT 200 HYBRID-TOP OF THE LINE! FULLY EQUIPPED!
Location
Richstone Fine Cars Inc
855 Alness St Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3
416-274-2886
Sold As Is
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 258,347 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 LEXUS CT200 HYBRID - ONLY $6,999.00!!
FULLY EQUIPPED***HYBRID***4 CYLINDER (1.8 LITRE)!
POWER LEATHER HEATED SEATS, POWER GLASS MOONROOF, PWR. WINDOWS/MIRRORS/SEATS/BRAKES/DOOR LOCKS,, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM CD RADIO, ECONOMICAL HYBRID 4 CYLINDER ENGINE, AND LOTS MORE!!!!
THE FOLLOWING FEATURES, LISTED BELOW, ARE ALL INCLUDED IN THE VEHICLE SELLING PRICE:
***CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT
***ALL ORIGINAL MANUALS, BOOKS AND KEYS/REMOTE INCLUDED IN THE SELLING PRICE!
$6,999.00 PLUS HST, LICENCE & OMVIC ($22.00) FEE EXTRA.
NO OTHER (HIDDEN) FEES EVER!
YOU CERTIFY AND YOU SAVE $$$
AT THIS PRICE (NOT "CERTIFIED-NOT INSPECTED) - SOLD "AS IS" / AS TRADED-IN, "This vehicle is being sold AS IS, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
PLEASE FEEL FREE TO BRING ALONG YOUR OWN PERSONAL TECHNICIAN AND HAVE THEM PERFORM A PRE-PURCHASE INSPECTION PRIOR TO PURCHASING.
PLEASE CALL 416-274-AUTO (2886) TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT, AND TO ENSURE THAT THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE IS STILL AVAILABLE, AND IS ON-SITE.
RICHSTONE FINE CARS INC.
855 ALNESS STREET, UNIT 17
TORONTO, ONTARIO M3J 2X3
416-274-AUTO (2886)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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416-274-2886