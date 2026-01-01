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<p>2017 FRONTIER SV 4WD..LONG BED..4.0L V6..SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED !!  BLUETOOTH..REARVIEW CAMERA...HEATED SEATS..HEATED MIRRORS..CRUISE CONTROL..ALLOY RIMS..RUNNING BOARDS...</p><p>CERTIFIED and much more !!..FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !..</p><p>SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED...FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !</p><p>HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA</p><p>We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.</p><p>Office : 9-0-5-3-1-5 1-8-8-5</p><p>WEB:www.importconnection.ca</p>

2017 Nissan Frontier

142,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,400

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Nissan Frontier

4WD LWB 4.0L V6,AUTO,VERY CLEAN,SAFETY INCLUDED !!

Watch This Vehicle
14462962

2017 Nissan Frontier

4WD LWB 4.0L V6,AUTO,VERY CLEAN,SAFETY INCLUDED !!

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,400

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
142,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N6AD0FV1HN748375

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 FRONTIER SV 4WD..LONG BED..4.0L V6..SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED !!  BLUETOOTH..REARVIEW CAMERA...HEATED SEATS..HEATED MIRRORS..CRUISE CONTROL..ALLOY RIMS..RUNNING BOARDS...

CERTIFIED and much more !!..FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !..

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED...FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !

HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

Office : 9-0-5-3-1-5 1-8-8-5

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
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905-315-XXXX

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905-315-1885

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$19,400

+ taxes & licensing>

Import Connection

905-315-1885

2017 Nissan Frontier