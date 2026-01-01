$19,400+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Frontier
4WD LWB 4.0L V6,AUTO,VERY CLEAN,SAFETY INCLUDED !!
2017 Nissan Frontier
4WD LWB 4.0L V6,AUTO,VERY CLEAN,SAFETY INCLUDED !!
Location
Import Connection
4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
905-315-1885
Certified
$19,400
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 142,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 FRONTIER SV 4WD..LONG BED..4.0L V6..SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED !! BLUETOOTH..REARVIEW CAMERA...HEATED SEATS..HEATED MIRRORS..CRUISE CONTROL..ALLOY RIMS..RUNNING BOARDS...
CERTIFIED and much more !!..FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !..
SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED...FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !
HST and LICENSING is EXTRA
We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties are available.
Office : 9-0-5-3-1-5 1-8-8-5
WEB:www.importconnection.ca
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905-315-1885