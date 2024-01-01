Menu
<div>ONE OWNER 2018 HYUNDAI SANTAFE 2.4L PREMIUM FOR SALE. CAR IS LOADED WITH FEATURES LIKE</div><div>REAR VIEW CAMERA</div><div>HEATED SEATS</div><div>REAR HEATED SEATS</div><div>REAR WINDOW SHADE</div><div>AND MUCH MORE</div><div><br /></div><div>Credit Cards Accepted</div><div><br /></div><div>Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***</div>

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

98,900 KM

$18,000

+ tax & licensing
Sport 2.4L Premium FWD

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

98,900KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYZU3LB3JG519727

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,900 KM

ONE OWNER 2018 HYUNDAI SANTAFE 2.4L PREMIUM FOR SALE. CAR IS LOADED WITH FEATURES LIKEREAR VIEW CAMERAHEATED SEATSREAR HEATED SEATSREAR WINDOW SHADEAND MUCH MORE
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD

