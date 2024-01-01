$18,000+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4L Premium FWD
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4L Premium FWD
Location
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
289-200-9805
$18,000
+ taxes & licensing
98,900KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYZU3LB3JG519727
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,900 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER 2018 HYUNDAI SANTAFE 2.4L PREMIUM FOR SALE. CAR IS LOADED WITH FEATURES LIKEREAR VIEW CAMERAHEATED SEATSREAR HEATED SEATSREAR WINDOW SHADEAND MUCH MORE
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
Credit Cards Accepted
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
Call Dealer
289-200-XXXX(click to show)
$18,000
+ taxes & licensing
Montague Motors
289-200-9805
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe