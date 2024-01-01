$22,800+ tax & licensing
2018 Subaru Crosstrek
AWD TOURING..WHITE PEARL..NO ACCIDENTS!CERTIFIED !
Location
Import Connection
4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
905-315-1885
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 109,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD TOURING PKG..NO ACCIDENTS..SERVICE RECORDS..TWO SETS OF TIRES..ROOF RACK..CERTIFIED.!
LOADED with..NAVIGATION..REAR VIEW CAMERA..BLUETOOTH.. HEATED SEATS..ALLOY RIMS..and more..
CERTIFIED!..SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.
FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !
HST and LICENSING is EXTRA
We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties are available.
Office : 905 315 1885
Vehicle Features
