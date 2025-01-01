Menu
*SAFTEY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*16 VOLVO SERVICE RECORDS*Very Clean Volvo S60 2.0L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. Black On Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Back Up Camera,, Navigation System, Sunroof, Push To Start, Heated Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Blind Spot Indicators, Side Turning Signals, Steering Mounted Controls, Dual Power Front Seats, Power Tail Gate, Bluetooth, Memory Driver Seat, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Shifter Paddles, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. 
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.

2018 Volvo S60

163,080 KM

$19,880

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Volvo S60

T6 DYNAMIC AWD *VOLVO MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

2018 Volvo S60

T6 DYNAMIC AWD *VOLVO MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$19,880

+ taxes & licensing

Used
163,080KM
VIN YV149MTL1J2453824

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3619
  • Mileage 163,080 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Sunroof
tinted windows

Seating

Leather Interior
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Aux in
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
Pre-sale Inspected
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255

$19,880

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2018 Volvo S60