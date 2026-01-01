2019 Audi Q5

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<p>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR<span>*</span><span> </span><span>Very Clean Audi Q5 </span><span>2.0L TURBO 4Cyl Quattro AWD with Automatic Transmission. Black on Brown Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, Fog lights, AC, Alloys, Heated Leather Front Seats, Front and Reverse Parking Sensors, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Panoramic Roof, Keyless Entry, Steering Mounted Controls, Dual Power Front Seats, Power Tail Gate, Bluetooth, Roof Rack,</span><span> Push to Start, Wood Interior, Push to Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Side Turning Signals, Shifter Paddles and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></p><pre><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p></pre>

2019 Audi Q5

108,090 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
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2019 Audi Q5

TECHNIK AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
14513596

2019 Audi Q5

TECHNIK AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

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Contact Seller

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
108,090KM
VIN WA1CNAFY6K2091875

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,090 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR* Very Clean Audi Q5 2.0L TURBO 4Cyl Quattro AWD with Automatic Transmission. Black on Brown Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, Fog lights, AC, Alloys, Heated Leather Front Seats, Front and Reverse Parking Sensors, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Panoramic Roof, Keyless Entry, Steering Mounted Controls, Dual Power Front Seats, Power Tail Gate, Bluetooth, Roof Rack, Push to Start, Wood Interior, Push to Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Side Turning Signals, Shifter Paddles and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Windows

MOONROOF

Convenience

Proximity Key

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
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905-281-2255

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$24,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2019 Audi Q5