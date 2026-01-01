$24,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Audi Q5
TECHNIK AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
2019 Audi Q5
TECHNIK AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 108,090 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR* Very Clean Audi Q5 2.0L TURBO 4Cyl Quattro AWD with Automatic Transmission. Black on Brown Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, Fog lights, AC, Alloys, Heated Leather Front Seats, Front and Reverse Parking Sensors, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Panoramic Roof, Keyless Entry, Steering Mounted Controls, Dual Power Front Seats, Power Tail Gate, Bluetooth, Roof Rack, Push to Start, Wood Interior, Push to Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Side Turning Signals, Shifter Paddles and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Windows
Convenience
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Auto Moto of Ontario
Auto Moto of Ontario
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-281-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-281-2255