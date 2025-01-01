2019 Chrysler Pacifica

Menu
*SAFETY INCLUDED*LIMITED W/ S-PACKAGE*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS*7 PASSENGERS*

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

Used
120,290KM
VIN 2C4RC1GG9KR746690

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F3705
  • Mileage 120,290 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*LIMITED W/ S-PACKAGE*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS*7 PASSENGERS* Very Clean Chrysler Pacifica limited S-Pkg V6 3.6L With Automatic Transmission. White on Black Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated Front/Back Leather Seats, Memory Power Driver Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, 360 Camera, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, Cruise Control, Dual Power Front Seats, Bluetooth, Big Size Touch Screen, Front and Back Parking Sensors, Push to Start, Roof Rack, Power Tail Gate, Heated Steering Wheel, Ventilated Front Seats, Side Turning lights, Fog lights, Lane Departure Alert, Push to Start, Side Sliding Door, Power Tail Gate, Memory Driver Seat, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Sliding Rear Window
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Illuminated Visor Mirrors

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats

Rear Defrost

Bluetooth

Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Wood Trim Interior

Curb Side Mirrors
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Quad Captain Chairs
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Lane Departure Alert
3rd / Third Row Seats
Rear Seats Recline
Compass Direction
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Rear Airbag
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Roof Heat/Air
Service Records Included
Luggage / Roof Rack
High Beam Assist / HBA

