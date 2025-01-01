$27,990+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chrysler Pacifica
LIMITED S-PKG CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*7 SEATS* NAVI 360 CAMERA P.ROOF LEATHER COOL/HEAT SEATS/STEERING P.SENSORS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$27,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F3705
- Mileage 120,290 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*LIMITED W/ S-PACKAGE*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS*7 PASSENGERS* Very Clean Chrysler Pacifica limited S-Pkg V6 3.6L With Automatic Transmission. White on Black Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated Front/Back Leather Seats, Memory Power Driver Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, 360 Camera, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, Cruise Control, Dual Power Front Seats, Bluetooth, Big Size Touch Screen, Front and Back Parking Sensors, Push to Start, Roof Rack, Power Tail Gate, Heated Steering Wheel, Ventilated Front Seats, Side Turning lights, Fog lights, Lane Departure Alert, Push to Start, Side Sliding Door, Power Tail Gate, Memory Driver Seat, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
905-281-2255