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<p>*SAFETY INCLUDED*22 SERVICE HISTORY*<span> Very Clean Jeep Cherokee </span>TRAILHAWK ELITE <span>3.2</span><span>L V6 AWD With Automatic Transmission</span><span>. Black on Black Leather</span><span> Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Panoramic Roof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated steering Wheel, Cruise Control, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></p><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p>

2019 Jeep Cherokee

136,080 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Jeep Cherokee

V6 TRAILHAWK ELITE 4WD CERTIFIED *22 SERVICE RECORDS* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
14341490

2019 Jeep Cherokee

V6 TRAILHAWK ELITE 4WD CERTIFIED *22 SERVICE RECORDS* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

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Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
136,080KM
VIN 1C4PJMBX5KD225703

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,080 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*22 SERVICE HISTORY* Very Clean Jeep Cherokee TRAILHAWK ELITE 3.2L V6 AWD With Automatic Transmission. Black on Black Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Panoramic Roof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated steering Wheel, Cruise Control, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------

Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------

We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------

Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

7 PASSENGER
5 Passenger

Windows

MOONROOF

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
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905-281-2255

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$16,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2019 Jeep Cherokee