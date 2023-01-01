Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Jeep Wrangler

55,098 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Kia

905-632-6444

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Wrangler

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara Sahara

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara Sahara

Location

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

905-632-6444

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

55,098KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9485457
  • Stock #: 232-23A
  • VIN: 1C4HJXEG1KW647456

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 232-23A
  • Mileage 55,098 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Leggat Kia

2008 Kia Sportage LX...
 133,141 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Wrangler U...
 55,098 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Kia Sorento LX ...
 68,842 KM
$27,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Leggat Kia

Leggat Kia

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

Call Dealer

905-632-XXXX

(click to show)

905-632-6444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory